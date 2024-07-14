Agar stars as several Aussies heading towards finals action

A wrap of Sunday's action in England's T20 competition with finals just around the corner

Ashton Agar's match-winning performance – with the bat – has put Northamptonshire into prime position to make the quarter finals in England's T20 Blast competition.

In a rain-shortened eight-over game, Durham compiled 7-90 thanks largely to Ashton Turner's 36no off 17 balls, which included three fours and two sixes.

Agar (1-16) bowled well with the wet ball and took the wicket of Scotland international Michael Jones, stumped.

But it was his promotion to No.3 that proved the masterstroke, with a 14-ball knock that broke the back of the mini chase.

He was at the crease a lot earlier than he would've hoped too, with Ben Dwarshuis producing a peach from the innings' opening ball, clean bowling David Willey for a golden duck.

Yet Agar ensured, with 31 runs at a strike rate of 221.43, that the Steelbacks would always stay ahead of the required run rate.

The main punishment was for Dutch international Bas de Leede, who Agar hammered for three fours and a six in an over that cost 23 runs.

The Steelbacks move into fourth spot in the North group and Durham drop to sixth, with the top four teams qualifying for the quarter finals.

Gloucestershire also kept their slim finals hopes alive thanks to a couple of handy contributions from their two Australians.

Cameron Bancroft went past 300 runs for the competition with his 44 while Beau Webster's 33, as part of a 63-run stand with Jack Taylor (80no) lifted Gloucs to a huge 5-206.

Marnus Labuschagne – bowling leg-spin – got a late wicket but his two overs cost him 19.

☝️ 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 | Marnus Labuschagne gets Charlesworth, caught by Smale @Gloscricket 184/5 (18) pic.twitter.com/qa8NIplyxT — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 14, 2024

In reply with the bat, Glamorgan were never in the contest, losing their first five wickets for 25 runs, with included Labuschagne for 2 (7).

Webster grabbed 1-13 from his three overs as the team from Wales were eventually bundled out for 85.

At the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire had a win to keep them in the north gorup's top four despite Peter Handscomb's three-ball duck.

Riley Meredith had a rare off day (0-38) but his Somerset completed a convincing nine-wicket win over Hampshire.

Hawks' opener Ben McDermott hit two sixes in his 35 off 30 but Somerset chased down the home side's total of 157 with two full overs to spare.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire chased down Worcestershire's 205 on the back of Dawid Malan's 93 not out.

Each team plays 14 matches, top four from each group qualifies for the quarter finals