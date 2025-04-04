Making an Impact! Marsh blasts another fifty in IPL win

Mitch Marsh has blasted a match-winning IPL half-century for Lucknow Super Giants on the day he committed his future back home to the Perth Scorchers.

Australia's T20 skipper celebrated re-signing with the Scorchers for three more years by reminding his Big Bash outfit just why he's worth every dollar as he grabbed the player of the match award in Lucknow's 12-run win over Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Marsh ignited Lucknow's assault in front of their home fans after they'd been put in to bat, clouting his third half-century in four matches -- his sixth IPL fifty in all.

The 33-year-old powerhouse dominated an opening partnership with Aiden Markram, reaching his 50 off 27 balls while the South African, starved of the strike amid the Aussie's one-man pyrotechnics, was on just seven at the other end.

Markram watched on in admiration as Marsh raced to his fifty by taking 22 off the final over of the Powerplay bowled by left-arm quick Ashwani Kumar.

Having hit two sixes and nine fours in his 31-ball knock of 60, Marsh was clearly annoyed with himself when he got a little tangled up against the wrist spin of left-armer Vignesh Puthur and chipped one straight back to the bowler just when he'd looked in the mood for a hundred.

Marsh was then substituted out of the game through the IPL's Impact Sub rule, the fourth time in as many matches Marsh hasn't been required to field as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

09:03 Play video Screamer alert! The best catches of the summer

Markram then took up the cudgels to make 53 and, helped by brisk knocks of 30 from Ayush Badoni and 27 from David Miller, who went past 3000 IPL runs in the process, the Justin Langer-coached outfit reached 8-203 off their 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai had looked on course for victory when the inimitable Suryakumar Yadav made 67 off 43 balls in his 100th IPL game but Avesh Khan induced him to mistime a ramp which changed the whole complexion of the game.

Captain Hardik Pandya (28no off 16), who'd earlier excelled with 5-36 when Lucknow batted, looked set for one of his special finishes, but a target of 22 off the final over proved beyond even him as as the outstanding Avesh gave up just nine, leaving Mumbai short on 5-191.

05:53 Play video See ya stumps! The summer's best bowled dismissals

It all capped a terrific day for Marsh, who had declared earlier that he wanted to end his career as a one-club player in the BBL after committing long-term to the Scorchers again.

He'd been out of contract at the end of last season and wasn't among the Scorchers' 10 pre-signed players before the player movement window, which prompted speculation over whether he could move.

"I'm really proud to sign on with the Scorchers, a team that I've played with since I was a kid, and a franchise that has looked after me incredibly well," Marsh said.

"Being a one-club player was a big part of my decision, which was obviously quite an easy decision.

"With the landscape of cricket these days, a lot of us play for a lot of different teams around the world and the idea of always coming home and playing for the Scorchers and hopefully finishing my career as a one-club player will be something I'm really proud of in years to come."

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)