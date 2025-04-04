Marsh flags bigger presence after recommitting to Scorchers

Perth Scorchers move quickly to secure Australia's T20 men's skipper for another three years after embargo lifts

Mitch Marsh says the lure of being a "one-club player" made it an easy decision to re-sign with Perth Scorchers despite big offers from rival clubs to try and prise him away from his hometown team.

The Scorchers confirmed today Australia's T20 men's captain had penned a three-year extension, marking the Big Bash League's first out-of-contract men's star to recommit this off-season after a contracting embargo was lifted on Monday.

Marsh, who has played just one game for Perth in three seasons due to international commitments and injury, is understood to have knocked back lucrative approaches from both the Renegades and Stars during the post-season Player Movement Window.

Perth Scorchers BBL|15 squad (so far): Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner In: Joel Paris (Stars) Out: Jason Behrendorff (Renegades) Uncontracted: Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Jennings, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

Big Bash clubs were only permitted to re-sign up to 10 men's players prior to the embargo coming into force at the end of the KFC BBL|14 regular season, with the remainder on their list entering a pool of 52 eligible free agents able to be signed by rival clubs during a 10-day trade period.

The Scorchers lost Jason Behrendorff to the Renegades on the opening day of the trade period but were quick to secure the return of fellow left-armer Joel Paris from the Stars as a like-for-like replacement.

But with the lifting of contracting freeze this week, clubs are once again able to re-sign their out-of-contract players from last season, with Marsh today revealing he was proud to be able to stay loyal until at least the end of BBL|17.

Alongside Sydney Sixers stalwart Moises Henriques, Marsh is the only other player to have been contracted by the same club every season since BBL|01.

"I'm really proud to sign on with the Scorchers, a team that I've played with since I was a kid and a franchise that has looked after me incredibly well," Marsh said.

"Being a one-club player was a big part of my decision, which was obviously quite an easy decision.

"With the landscape of cricket these days, a lot of us play for a lot of different teams around the world and the idea of always coming home and playing for the Scorchers and hopefully finishing my career as a one-club player will be something I'm really proud of in years to come.

"A lot of the guys in this team are not only mates on the field but also some of my best friends in life – Joel Paris, who's coming back across, was a groomsman at my wedding. Playing alongside your best mates is always a special experience."

While Marsh lost his Test spot to Beau Webster during the summer, men's selection chair George Bailey said on Tuesday he remained in the frame for an Ashes recall next summer.

Even if he is part of the group to face England next summer, the 33-year-old expects to be a bigger part of the Scorchers' plans in coming seasons with the second half of BBL|15 leading straight into a T20 World Cup.

"I've tuned into every game the last few years and tried to feel part of it all," Marsh said.

"There's no doubt I'll be around a lot more the next few years and that's something I'm really looking forward to.

"It's all about contributing, trying to add value to our team, and making sure we get back to playing finals and chasing more silverware."

The Scorchers missed the finals for just the third time in the competition's history last season as they blooded several young stars to help transition their list for the future.

Rising 21-year-old allrounder Cooper Connolly was the season's standout as he shared the BBL|14 player of the tournament award with Glenn Maxwell, while teenage pace sensation Mahli Beardman impressed with three wickets in their final game of the season.

Batter Sam Fanning, 24, and leg-spinning allrounder Matthew Spoors, 25, also got opportunities.

With Behrendorff departing, the future of veteran paceman Andrew Tye, 38, is also unclear after he was left out of the Scorchers' line-up for part of BBL|14 and didn't earn a new contract prior to the end of the season.

Left-handers Fanning and Nick Hobson, towering fast bowler Bryce Jackson, and allrounder Spoors are the other local Scorchers players yet to secure deals for BBL|15.

Perth's high performance general manager Kade Harvey said re-signing Marsh was a "priority" for the club.

"Mitch has been massive for the fabric of our franchise since its foundation," he said.

"Not only is he loyal to and passionate about the Scorchers, but Mitch is also the kind of person the rest of the team rallies around.

"He offers leadership, experience and a range of skills on field that will benefit our side enormously, as well as a genuine hunger for success."