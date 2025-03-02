Furnace challenge prompts Scorchers to review draft strategy

Five-time BBL champions may look to overseas player draft to help lift their death bowling next season

Perth Scorchers are considering a shift in their draft strategy after striking out with overseas batters in KFC BBL|14.

While New Zealander Finn Allen will be back in BBL|15 after signing a two-year deal, the departure of decorated fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to the Melbourne Renegades may prompt a different approach for their remaining two overseas spots next season.

04:10 Play video Behrendorff tops the BBL|14 tally in last season as a Scorcher

The Scorchers have exclusively recruited batters for their overseas picks across the past two seasons, in part to fill a void at the top of the order left by the departures of Cameron Bancroft to the Sydney Thunder following BBL|12 and Kurtis Patterson's to the Sixers a year earlier.

Crowd favourite Laurie Evans was a hit, but their direct signing of Kiwi opener Allen left the Scorchers vulnerable to losing him and the Renegades swooped during last year's overseas player draft.

It meant the club turned to experienced Englishman Keaton Jennings and 21-year-old wicketkeeper Matthew Hurst with their draft picks as options to open the batting with Allen in BBL|14.

While the powerful Black Caps right-hander was slow out of the blocks with four first over dismissals to start the season, he showed his class with consecutive half-centuries either side of the new year to finish the season with the third most runs (181) for the Scorchers and was their fastest scoring batter (strike rate 185).

But the poor returns of Jennings (48 runs at 16) and Hurst (64 runs at 12.80) meant both spent the second half of BBL|14 running the drinks as the Scorchers men missed the finals for the first time in five years.

Perth high performance boss Kade Harvey said the pair both "added value" to their group but acknowledged the unique conditions at Optus Stadium meant it could be challenge for overseas batters to adjust.

While international quality recruits Faf du Plessis (BBL|12) and Zak Crawley (BBL|13) had success during their stints with the Scorchers, county stalwarts Adam Lyth (73 runs at 10.42 in BBL|12) and Stephen Eskinazi (44 runs at 14.66 in BBL|13) also ended up out of the side.

"We know Australian conditions, and particularly Optus Stadium is a challenge and what we need to have a look at is the balance of our top order given that the nature of our wicket isn't an easy one to acclimatise to quickly," Harvey said.

"We're reviewing our draft strategy, and with some other player movement with Jason Behrendorff moving to the Renegades, we'll look at that a little bit differently for next season.

"But we certainly feel like we've got the bones with our domestic players, and we've always wanted to add value with our overseas players."

01:44 Play video Finn Allen finds top gear in Perth

With experienced left-armer Behrendorff off to the Renegades, and the future of out-of-contract veteran Andrew Tye still unclear, a change in their draft approach could involve targeting a death bowler and backing in local talent like Sam Fanning to partner Allen at the top of the order.

Fanning was thrust into the role for the final three games of BBL|14 following Jennings and Hurst's omissions, and the left-hander impressed with a knock of 41 off 29 balls against the Sixers.

The Scorchers could also see more of Mitch Marsh next season too after he lost his place in the Australian Test side over the summer. Both he and Fanning are also out-of-contract but have been tipped to re-sign when the contracting embargo lifts later this month.

With Cooper Connolly enjoying a breakout season to earn player-of-the-tournament honours in BBL|14, and Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis – depending on his international commitments – contracted for next season, the Scorchers could be spoilt for quality local top-order options in BBL|15, meaning they won't have to rely on the draft.

04:09 Play video Connolly clears the rope consistently in breakout BBL|14

"The balance of our bowling line-up – I felt like the back 10 overs in our bowling innings wasn't as clinical as what it used to be," Harvey said.

"So we'll be continuing to develop that and bringing the right bowlers in that we feel can bowl in that phase of the game and even potentially look at the draft, depending on availability, as an option to bring that skill set in.

"We still feel like we've got the bowling group to do it but that might just be something we look at a little bit differently in the draft."

Indeed, the Scorchers' death economy rate (overs 16-20) in BBL|14 was their highest in six seasons, while they also took their fewest wickets during the death overs since BBL|06.

Harvey indicated they may also look to the draft to fill the second spinner role to give support to Ashton Agar at venues on the east coast, outside of allrounders Connolly and captain Ashton Turner.

"Matthew Spoors played that role this season and he's a developing young player – his batting was certainly very good," he said.

"But we'll just work through what that looks like in the draft and see what's around.

03:38 Play video Menacing Morris claims 15 wickets in career-best BBL season

"The core of our group is strong, and there's just a couple of roles there where we will look to build some depth."

The Scorchers used all 18 players on their roster in BBL|14 due to injuries and national selection.

Inglis was only available for two games in BBL|14 due to his Australian commitments, while speedster Jhye Richardson was also called up to the Test squad before electing to have shoulder surgery.

Marsh only played one game due to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, while fellow allrounder Aaron Hardie missed the start of the season due to a quad injury.

"While we've got a strong group, we're always continually navigating – as most teams are – the movement of key players in and out through national selection and injury and availability," Harvey said.

"We didn't have Josh Inglis, who's been a really important part of our group, Jhye Richardson went for shoulder surgery, and Aaron Hardie wasn't an allrounder until the back end of the tournament, so that's some key players there.

"But that's just the nature of the tournament and you've got to build that depth and give opportunities to young guys to help cover off all the different things that might eventuate throughout a BBL season.

"We feel like our program is well set up to do that, so we'll continue to focus on those opportunities for those guys."