White Ferns to host Australia twice in busy 2024-25 summer

Australia will play the White Ferns in three separate white-ball series this summer after New Zealand Cricket confirmed its 2024-25 international schedule

Australia will make two trips across the Tasman this summer during what is shaping as a packed 2024-25 season for Alyssa Healy's team.

New Zealand Cricket today confirmed their schedule for the upcoming summer, which will see Australia meet the White Ferns in three ODIs in December and three T20Is in late March.

It means the fierce rivals will meet in three separate series in the space of seven months, with Australia to host New Zealand in three T20Is in Mackay and Brisbane in September immediately prior to the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

All three ODIs will be played at Wellington's Basin Reserve on December 19, 21 and 23, with the tour coming hot on the heels of the CommBank ODI series against India which concludes in Perth on December 11.

It is the first bilateral ODI series between the teams since early 2021, and the White Ferns will be desperate to claim back the coveted Rose Bowl trophy which Australia have held since 2000.

Commbank ODI Tour of New Zealand 2024

First ODI | December 19: Basin Reserve, Wellington Second ODI | December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington Third ODI | December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington All games starting at 9am AEDT, 11am NZDT

CommBank T20I Tour of New Zealand 2025

First ODI | March 21: Eden Park, Auckland Second ODI | March 23: Bay Oval, Tauranga Third ODI | March 26: Sky Stadium, Wellington All games starting at 12.45pm AEDT, 2.45pm NZDT

The Aussies will return home for the Christmas and New Year period before regrouping in early January ahead of the CommBank Women's Ashes, which begin in Sydney on January 12.

Australia then returns to New Zealand's North Island in March, for three T20Is at Auckland's Eden Park (March 21), Tauranga's Bay Oval (March 23) and Wellington's Sky Stadium (March 26).

All three T20Is will be played as double-headers alongside the Black Caps, who are hosting Pakistan.

The ODIs against India and New Zealand are Australia's final two series in the current cycle of the ICC Women's ODI Championship. The Championship determines which five teams, alongside hosts India, gain automatic qualification for the 2025 World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand last played for the Rose Bowl in 2021 // Getty

Australia have already claimed enough points to qualify, but they will be eager to maintain their record in the Championship after winning the first two editions of the quadrennial round-robin tournament.

The current edition is poised for a thrilling finish with the reigning champions currently on top of the table on 28 points, closely trailed by England on 24 and South Africa on 23.

India sit in fourth on 21 points but have lost only one of the 12 matches they have played in the current cycle and still have four series left to play, with three of those at home against New Zealand, West Indies and Ireland in addition to their tour of Australia.

The two New Zealand tours slot into a packed summer for Australia, which begins against New Zealand in Mackay on September 19.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh from October 3-21, before the tenth edition of the Weber WBBL kicks off on October 27.

The WBBL|10 final will be played on December 1, before the first ODI against India in Brisbane on December 5.

Following the New Zealand ODI tour, Australia will meet England in a blockbuster multi-format Ashes series, which will conclude with the day-night Test at the MCG from January 30-February 2.

The third edition of the Women's Premier League in India is likely to be played in early March, before Australia jet back across the Tasman later that month.

The White Ferns will also host Sri Lanka in March prior to Australia's visit, while the Black Caps will host England in three Tests in December, followed by white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Australia's 2024-25 international schedule

CommBank T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I | September 19: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 7.10pm AEST Second T20I | September 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 7.10pm AEST Third T20I | September 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 7.10pm AEST

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh

Warm-up matches

September 28 | v Scotland, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 2pm AEST September 30 | v England, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 2pm AEST

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 4 | v Sri Lanka, Sylhet, 7pm AEST October 8 | v Pakistan, Sylhet, midnight October 9 AEDT October 11 | v New Zealand, Sylhet, 8pm AEDT October 13 | v India, Sylhet, midnight October 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17 | Semi-final 1, Sylhet, midnight October 18 AEDT October 18 | Semi-final 2, Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka, midnight October 19 AEDT October 20 | Final, Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka, midnight October 21 AEDT

Weber WBBL|10

October 27 – December 1

CommBank ODI Series v India

First ODI | December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 3.20 AEDT (2.20pm AEST) Second ODI | December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT (9.45am AEST) Third ODI | December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20 AEDT (1.20pm WST)

Commbank ODI Tour of New Zealand 2024

First ODI | December 19: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT (11am NZDT) Second ODI | December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT (11am NZDT) Third ODI | December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT (11am NZDT)

CommBank Women's Ashes Series v England

First ODI | January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT Second ODI | January 14: Junction Oval, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT Third ODI | January 17: Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT First T20I | January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT Second T20I | January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT Third T20I | January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.40pm AEDT (7.10pm ACDT) Test Match | January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEST

CommBank T20I Tour of New Zealand 2025