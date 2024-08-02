O'Neill locks up BBL future with Renegades re-signing

Reigning Bradman Young Player of the Year winner Fergus O’Neill will spend the next two years with the Renegades in the BBL

The Renegades have locked away another piece of their young core by re-signing Fergus O'Neill for two years.

It is a show of faith for O’Neill who took the final spot on the Renegades list last summer after a breakout year for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

He made his debut against the Hurricanes where he took two wickets, including the prize scalp of Ben McDermott, going on to also play in the Melbourne Derby against the Stars.

O’Neill said that after getting a taste for the BBL it was an “easy decision” to re-sign with the club for the next two seasons.

“We’re putting together a great squad with a mix of youth and experience so I’m excited at what we can achieve,” he said.



“I’m looking forward to hopefully being able to contribute more throughout this season where and when I can.”

Re-signing with the Renegades also gives O’Neill the opportunity to link up with former mentor Cameron White who returns to the Renegades to take on his first head coach role having spent the past two seasons working with mastermind Greg Shipperd at NSW and Sydney Sixers.

It was under the tutelage of White that saw O'Neill begin his rapid ascent in domestic cricket, after starring for Melbourne in premier cricket he earned his first state contract with Victoria in 2021.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|14 squad (so far): Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa Ins: Josh Brown (Heat), Gurinder Sandhu (Thunder) Outs: Aaron Finch (retired), Shaun Marsh (retired) Out of contract: Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nic Maddinson, Peter Siddle

For Victoria his first 67 Shield wickets have come at an impressive average of 20.34. Only Trent Copeland, Jackson Bird and Joel Paris have taken 50 Shield wickets faster and with a lower average this century.

That achievement saw O’Neill go on to be named the Bradman Young Player of the Year at last summer’s Australian Cricket Awards and the 23-year-old said he was still trying to learn from the “old Victorian heavies” like Scott Boland.

“Another pre-season is in the works, going well and feeling good,” said O’Neill.

“That should hold me in good stead for hopefully another good season with the Vics and then with the Gades where we can hopefully win some silverware.”

O’Neill joins young talent Jake Fraser-McGurk and Will Sutherland signing long-term for the club as they look to reset in BBL|14.

Despite a finals appearance in BBL|12, the Renegades have finished in 8th or 7th place in three of the past four BBL seasons.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said that locking away emerging talent, like O’Neill, was important for what the club is building.

“When you’re talking about the best emerging talent in Australian cricket right now it’s hard to look past Fergus,” Rosengarten said.



“He enjoyed a remarkable domestic season and to lock Fergus away for at least the next couple of seasons is a huge boost. We’re going to enjoy sitting back and watching them develop in front of our eyes across the Big Bash.”

The Renegades revival was headlined by the signing of Josh Brown and continued with the experienced Gurinder Sandhu also joining the club from the Thunder this week.

Renegades are yet to confirm whether an international pre-selection signing will join the club, but they will take picks 3, 11, 22 and 27 to the international player draft to be held on September 1.

The Renegades will take the field in their season opener against the Sydney Sixers on December 16.