Redmayne lifts Spirit over Mooney's Originals

A half-century from Brisbane Heat batter Georgia Redmayne has guided London Spirit to an eight-wicket victory with eight balls to spare against Manchester Originals in a Hundred clash in the sunshine at Lord's.

After weathering a difficult start to the innings, Redmayne hit 66 from 59 balls as Spirit chased down their target of 113 for the loss of just two wickets.

She was ably supported in the pursuit by England captain Heather Knight, who scored a composed 29 from 27, following the departures of Australian Meg Lanning, who made four, and Cordelia Griffith.

While Kim Garth was tidy in conceding 20 runs off as many balls, Originals were left to rue dropped catches off both Redmayne and Knight, having earlier posted a sub-par first-innings score.

Charlie Dean with three wickets for 20 and Sarah Glenn (two for 20) did the damage with the ball as the hosts restricted the Originals to 7-112.

The Spirit's fielding performance was exceptional throughout, including a brilliant caught and bowled by Glenn and a superb catch in the deep by Griffith to remove Emma Lamb.

Wickets fell at regular intervals to keep Originals in check, with opener Beth Mooney caught by Redmayne off Dean for 20 from 17 balls, while Kathryn Bryce ultimately top scoring with 32 from 27 balls.

Aussies in The Hundred 2024

Women

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry (A$76,000)

Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney (A$95,000), Kim Garth (replacement player)

London Spirit: Meg Lanning (A$95,000), Georgia Redmayne (A$33,000), Erin Burns (until late July)

Oval Invincibles: Amanda-Jade Wellington (A$57,000), Megan Schutt (replacement player), Laura Harris (until July 28)

Trent Rockets: Ashleigh Gardner (A$95,000), Alana King (A$76,000), Heather Graham (A$57,000)

Welsh Fire: Jess Jonassen (A$57,000)

Northern Superchargers: Annabel Sutherland (A$95,000), Phoebe Litchfield (A$95,000), Georgia Wareham (A$76,000)

Southern Brave: Lauren Cheatle (A$27,000), Charli Knott (until July 30)

Men

Birmingham Phoenix: Sean Abbott (A$95,000)

London Spirit: Nathan Ellis (A$191,000)

Oval Invincibles: Adam Zampa (A$191,000), Spencer Johnson (A$114,000)

Northern Superchargers: Matt Short (A$143,000), Daniel Sams (A$143,000)