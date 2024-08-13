Aussie trio's Hundred hopes over but Lanning fights on

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham's Northern Superchargers have been eliminated from this season's Hundred

Meg Lanning's London Spirit have sent a trio of her former Australian teammates packing with a seven-wicket win in The Hundred to eliminate the Northern Superchargers.

In a match Superchargers had to win, Phoebe Litchfield failed to fire with the bat, and Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham were unable to make inroads with the ball.

After Lanning launched Spirit's pursuit of 100 in their 100 balls with a pair of sixes, England's Heather Knight and India's Deepti Sharma guided the Lord's-based side to a win at Headingley that all but secures them a place in the three-team knockout stages.

The pair put on an unbeaten 77 to take Spirit up to second in the table and they will now keep an eye on Wednesday's match at Trent Bridge with Trent Rockets (Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Heather Graham) and Oval Invincibles (Laura Harris and Amanda Jade-Wellington) fixture deciding the final make-up of the top three.

For Superchargers, a win would have guaranteed their place in the last three for the second successive season but their campaign is now over.

The damage was done by Spirit's bowlers up top. When Litchfield fell for one from eight balls they were 3-14 off 21 balls. Sutherland attempted to rebuild but when she picked out long-on off Sharma for a 17-ball 24 hopes of a formidable total for the hosts fell away.

Alice Davidson-Richards' 33 and 18 from Wareham ensured they had something on the board but 7-99 felt below par.

Lanning dispatched a couple of sixes in an 11-ball 20 to get Spirit ahead of the chase.

Linsey Smith (3-16) had Lanning caught by Wareham in a spell of three quick wickets that reduced Spirit to 3-28 but that brought Knight and Sharma together and they were not to be separated.

2024 Women's Hundred standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Welsh Fire Women WFW 7 4 2 0 1 0.086 0 9 2 London Spirit Women LSW 8 4 3 1 0 0.08 0 9 3 Oval Invincibles Women OIW 7 4 2 1 0 -0.016 0 9 4 Northern Superchargers Women NSW 8 3 3 1 1 0.942 0 8 5 Trent Rockets Women TRW 7 4 3 0 0 0.525 0 8 6 Manchester Originals Women MOW 7 3 4 0 0 -0.398 0 6 7 Birmingham Phoenix Women BPW 7 3 4 0 0 -0.741 0 6 8 Southern Brave Women SBW 7 1 5 1 0 -0.493 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Short steers Superchargers to comfortable win

Australia's Matt Short helped steer Northern Superchargers to a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern victory over London Spirit to keep their Hundred campaign alive.

Spirit batted first at Headingley and managed only 111 from their 100 balls as England leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 3-16.

In reply, the Superchargers had reached 1-64 off 44 balls before rain intervened, giving them victory under the DLS method by 21 runs.

Victorian Short made an unbeaten 25 off 19 balls, laced with five fours, while fellow opener Graham Clark hit 26 off 13 with two fours and two sixes.

For Spirit, it was a seventh loss from eight games, while the home side will now hope either Welsh Fire or Manchester Originals can do them a favour across the last two days of the competition's group stages.

If the Leeds-based side makes the knockout stages it would complete a notable progression from their last-placed finish in 2023.

"We've got a bit of a waiting game tomorrow and Thursday, but hopefully one of those two teams do lose and we're good," said player-of-the-match Rashid.

2024 Men's Hundred standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Oval Invincibles Men OIM 7 6 1 0 0 1.073 0 12 2 Northern Superchargers Men NSM 8 5 2 0 1 -0.454 0 11 3 Southern Brave Men SBM 7 5 2 0 0 0.595 0 10 4 Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 7 5 2 0 0 0.324 0 10 5 Trent Rockets Men TRM 7 3 4 0 0 0.329 0 6 6 Welsh Fire Men WFM 7 2 4 0 1 -0.214 0 5 7 Manchester Originals Men MOM 7 1 6 0 0 -0.823 0 2 8 London Spirit Men LSM 8 1 7 0 0 -0.975 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Aussies in The Hundred 2024

Women

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry (A$76,000)

Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney (A$95,000), Kim Garth (replacement player)

London Spirit: Meg Lanning (A$95,000), Georgia Redmayne (A$33,000), Erin Burns (until late July)

Oval Invincibles: Amanda-Jade Wellington (A$57,000), Megan Schutt (replacement player), Laura Harris (until July 28)

Trent Rockets: Ashleigh Gardner (A$95,000), Alana King (A$76,000), Heather Graham (A$57,000)

Welsh Fire: Jess Jonassen (A$57,000)

Northern Superchargers: Annabel Sutherland (A$95,000), Phoebe Litchfield (A$95,000), Georgia Wareham (A$76,000)

Southern Brave: Lauren Cheatle (A$27,000), Charli Knott (until July 30)

Men

Birmingham Phoenix: Sean Abbott (A$95,000)

London Spirit: Nathan Ellis (A$191,000)

Oval Invincibles: Adam Zampa (A$191,000), Spencer Johnson (A$114,000)

Trent Rockets: Chris Green (replacement player)

Northern Superchargers: Matt Short (A$143,000), Daniel Sams (A$143,000)