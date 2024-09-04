Aussies target Lord’s return with WTC final venue locked in

Home of Cricket could host Pat Cummins’ men for first time since three MCC members were banned following Ashes controversy

Australia's Test side could front aggrieved Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members for the first time since last year's spiteful Ashes contest when the World Test Championship (WTC) final is held at Lord's next June.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Home of Cricket will host its first WTC final from June 11 next year after the first two editions were held in Southampton (2021) and at The Oval (2023).

Pat Cummins' men are the reigning champions having won last year's decider and currently sit atop the current WTC standings, ahead of twice-beaten finalists India and 2021 champions New Zealand.

Should they remain in the top two after their next two series against India (a five-Test campaign at home this summer) and Sri Lanka (an expected two-Test tour slated for January-February), Australia will have the chance to defend their title at Lord's.

Lord's erupted during last year's second Test after a spirit of cricket controversy kicked off when Jonny Bairstow wandered was stumped by Alex Carey.

One MCC member was banned for life and two others were handed long suspensions after the normally genteel Long Room where players walk through before entering the Lord's playing arena turned "aggressive and abusive", according to Cummins.

"The actions of the three individuals in the pavilion on the day in question fell well below the behaviour expected from our members," the MCC said at the time.

Australia's one-day side will return to Lord's this month during their limited-overs tour of the United Kingdom but Cummins is among those who will miss the series.

The Test captain is eager to return next year however.

"Winning the World Test Championship was, and still is, a big goal for this team," he said.

"It is the culmination of hard work and consistency over the two-year cycle for all teams.

"So hopefully we will be there again, there's a lot of cricket still to be played between now and then, and the fans can get a chance to watch us defend the title."

England's hopes of making their first final have been hampered by a slew of over-rate penalties during the Ashes. They sit fifth but can boost their chances of a top-two finish with an unbeaten run in this winter's tours of Pakistan and third-placed New Zealand.

India could all but secure their third consecutive appearance in the WTC final with strong results during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

"It is our great privilege to be asked to host a final of any kind but to welcome the two best men's sides in Test cricket - our most cherished format - is a singular honour," MCC chief executive Guy Lavender said.

"It will be an experience not to be missed, adding to the storied 140-year history of Lord's Tests."

- with PA