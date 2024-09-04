Fraser-McGurk debuts as Aussies bowl in Scotland series opener

Batting prodigy to open alongside Travis Head as Riley Meredith returns to the Australian side for the first T20I against Scotland

Jake Fraser-McGurk has succeeded David Warner in Australia’s T20 team as express quick Riley Meredith returns to international cricket for the first time in three years for today's series opener against Scotland.

Mitch Marsh won the toss and Australia will bowl first in their first outing in the post-Warner era after the opener retired at the end of the T20 World Cup.

Marsh presented Fraser-McGurk with men's T20I cap No.110 prior to the toss with play set to get underway at 11pm on Australia's east coast.

Scotland have made four changes to the side that fell agonisingly short in the two nation's most recent clash in St Lucia during the T20 World Cup, with powerful opener Oli Hairs replacing Michael Jones who is unavailable due to his county commitments.

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Oli Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal Australia XI: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

Left-arm quick Brad Currie also misses due to county cricket, with Scottish-born Perth-raised fast bowler Charlie Cassell coming into the side for his T20 international debut.

This series is the first ever bilateral men's multi-game series between the two nations, with all three matches to be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Nathan Ellis misses the series opener after aggravating his left hamstring tendon while playing for London Spirit in The Hundred, paving the way for his Tasmanian teammate Meredith's first match for Australia since July 2021 in the Caribbean.

Ellis is Australia's most capped fast bowler in the squad with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc's workloads managed and Josh Hazlewood recovering from a minor calf strain.

"Medical staff will continue to review his availability based on his progress through each stage of rehabilitation," an Australian team spokesperson said of Ellis' injury.

Meredith will play his first international match since July 2021 // Tama Stockley/cricket.com.au

Meredith was called up to the Aussie squad as cover for Hazlewood after a strong T20 Blast campaign for Somerset and his form across the domestic summer with Tasmania and Hobart Hurricanes.

Cameron Green comes into the side after spending the World Cup campaign in June running the drinks, as does wicketkeeper Josh Inglis who is listed to bat at No.4.

Star leg-spinner Adam Zampa and part-time off-spinner Travis Head will provide the slow bowling options for Marsh with Glenn Maxwell also sitting out the series.

"We've got a bit of experience missing out on this tour, but all of these guys have certainly earnt their spot," Marsh said on match eve.

"They all bring different skill sets and the thing we spoke about is just coming together as a unit.

"You look at our experienced guys – 'Patty' (Cummins), 'Hoff' (Hazlewood), 'Starcy' – they're a real unit when they bowl together and that's something we want to bring from our lesser experienced players."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith (Scotland games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: First T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST