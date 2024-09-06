More Kiwis please: Ferguson all for Blackcaps splash in the Bash

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is hoping New Zealand's presence in the KFC Big Bash League becomes increasingly prominent as he prepares for his maiden campaign in the tournament.

Selected with the Sydney Thunder's first pick (No.4 overall) in the international player draft on September 1, Ferguson was one of four Kiwis to be snapped up, of which three went in the first round.

Ferguson is one of a series of New Zealand's top players who have turned down a central contract in recent years, including Trent Boult (2022) and more recently Adam Milne and Perth Scorchers recruit Finn Allen.

Multi-format players Kane Williamson and Devon Conway also declined a spot on New Zealand's central contract list, instead agreeing to 'casual' agreements which will still see them play most internationals with flexibility to explore freelance options.

The 33-year-old Ferguson said these changes make sense with the changing cricket landscape and could see it indirectly benefiting the BBL.

"It's been interesting this season for sure, seeing a few more guys come off the central contracts and take up Big Bash opportunities," he said.

"(There's) no doubt that the way franchise cricket's going, it provides a lot of opportunities for guys who are one- or two-format players … (and) when you come to the latter stages of your career.

"I certainly don't have the answers, but obviously I love to see a lot of Kiwis in the mix for the Big Bash this year."

The four New Zealanders already confirmed for this season (Ferguson, Allen, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert) marks a big increase on representation from across the ditch from last summer, when Munro was the only Kiwi to feature in BBL|13.

And Ferguson is also an advocate of going one step further and giving New Zealand its own team in the BBL, should the league ever consider expansion.

The paceman said he is a big fan of the New Zealand Warriors (National Rugby League) and the New Zealand Breakers (National Basketball League), both of whom play in Australian-based sporting competitions, and he would like to see cricket go down the same path.

"For sure … the players have talked about it a lot," Ferguson said. "Kiwis follow the Big Bash very closely. I'm certainly excited about getting my first crack this year.

"If there was a time where we could get a couple New Zealand sides and then spread the New Zealand players, I think it would be good for both Australia and New Zealand cricket."

Ferguson, who played grade cricket in Sydney in his early 20s, will return to New South Wales to spearhead the Thunder's bowling attack, which features Wes Agar, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams and spinners Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha.

If his inclusion is enough to propel the Thunder back into the finals mix (they finished last in BBL|13 with one win from 10 matches), he won't be available for post-season matches as he's also committed to take part in the Emirates ILT20 league, which begins on January 11.