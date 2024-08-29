Every player with a new team for the upcoming summer - so far

Get to know your team's new recruits as we look at which players have swapped allegiances for the upcoming season

There have been no shortage of players swapping colours for the upcoming season, and you can see all those with new homes across domestic and Big Bash cricket below.

Wes Agar

Adelaide Strikers to Sydney Thunder

After eight seasons and 56 games with the Strikers, Agar was traded to the Thunder in a swap that included draft picks.

Sam Billings (England)

Brisbane Heat to Sydney Thunder

Billings returns to the Thunder, where he played in BBL|10 and BBL|11, after representing the Heat in the past two summers. The keeper-batter signed a three-year deal as a result of the league's new multi-year contracting rule.

Josh Brown

Brisbane Heat to Melbourne Renegades

Brown is on the move after two successful seasons with the Heat, topping off his time in teal with the BBL|13 title. He has also signed for Victoria, although didn't have a Queensland contract last season.

04:59 Play video Every six: Blazing Brown goes long to lead Heat to glory

Zoe Cooke

Queensland to ACT

Canberra born-and-bred allrounder Cooke returns home after spending last summer with Queensland in a campaign that saw her take 13 wickets in the WNCL.

Tom Curran (England)

Sydney Sixers to Melbourne Stars

Curran has been a Sixer since BBL|08, although he'd only played sporadically for the club since the onset of Covid. The Stars have signed him up on a two-year deal.

09:39 Play video Every wicket: All of prolific Curran's 51 poles with the Sixers

Nicole Faltum

Melbourne Stars to Melbourne Renegades

After 79 matches with the Stars, one of Australia's brightest keeping and captaining talents is going across town to join the Renegades, where she started her WBBL career in WBBL|02.

Mikayla Hinkley

Brisbane Heat to Perth Scorchers Queensland to Western Australia

A change of scenery for Hinkley who is swapping allegiances in both state and the WBBL. Hinkley won the WBBL with the Heat in 2019 and has also represented the Scorchers, doing so in 2017-18 (WBBL|03).

03:02 Play video Hinkley the hero with match-winning ton

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Melbourne Renegades to Sydney Sixers

The Renegades were only able to get one match out of the crafty spinner last season after nine the year previous. He joins the Sixers to fill the void left by Steve O'Keefe.

Milly Illingworth

Melbourne Stars to Melbourne Renegades

A big coup for the Renegades with speedster Illingworth poached after just one year with the Stars.

Ruth Johnston

Queensland to Tasmania

Johnston will be hoping for more game time in Tasmania after being lured away from the Queensland.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Sydney Thunder to Melbourne Stars

The Stars pulled off one of the moves of the off-season by signing South Africa superstar Kapp to a three-year deal, ending her one year affiliation with the Thunder.

00:24 Play video Peach! Marizanne magic ends Mooney's night early

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

Brisbane Heat to Sydney Sixers

After five seasons Kerr has been prized away form the Heat, signing a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers.

Matthew Kuhnemann

Queensland to Tasmania

After losing his Sheffield Shield spot to Mitch Swepson at Queensland, Test-capped spinner Kuhnemann has ventured south to Tasmania in a bid to reclaim his place in the national squad.

Nic Maddinson

Victoria to New South Wales Melbourne Renegades to Sydney Thunder

Dumped by NSW in 2018, Maddinson revived his career with six excellent seasons in Victoria, but now the swashbuckling left-hander returns home on a multi-year deal. He also joins his fourth BBL team, the Thunder.

03:06 Play video Maddinson kick-starts Victoria's big chase with another ton

Hamish McKenzie

Perth Scorchers to Melbourne Stars

The Stars have lured the exciting left-arm spinner east on a two-year deal. He played four matches for the Scorchers.

Sasha Moloney

Tasmania to Victoria

Thirty-two-year-old allrounder Moloney leaves her native Tasmania after more than a decade with the Tigers, opting to join Victoria for the upcoming season. Moloney has played for the Melbourne Stars for the past two seasons.

Anesu Mushangwe (Zimbabwe)

South Australia to ACT

Zimbabwean leg-spinner Mushwange leaves South Australia after two impressive seasons in red and links up with the ACT Meteors.

00:32 Play video Mushangwe's four the perfect birthday gift

Taneale Peschel

Perth Scorchers to Sydney Thunder

A big boost for the Thunder's pace stocks with Peschel heading east after seven seasons with the Scorchers.

Josh Philippe

Western Australia to New South Wales

Having featured in five of WA's six Shield and Marsh Cup titles over the past three seasons, Philippe decided it was time to align his state team to his BBL team (Sydney Sixers), seeking a fresh start with New South Wales.

02:03 Play video In Case You Don't Know Me: Josh Philippe

Will Prestwidge

Queensland to Tasmania

Limited opportunities at Queensland has seen the young quick pack up and relocate to Tasmania for the upcoming summer.

Alex Ross

Sydney Thunder to Adelaide Strikers

Ross' decade-long Big Bash career has come full circle with 'the Sweepologist' signing a two-year deal with the Adelaide Strikers, the side he debuted with in BBL|04.

00:47 Play video 'HUGE': Ross gives Dre-Russ a taste of his own medicine

Gurinder Sandhu

Sydney Thunder to Melbourne Renegades

The tall pace bowler spent an incredible 11 years with the Thunder but adds another element to the Renegades' experienced bowling attack.

Jason Sangha

New South Wales to South Australia

Former Australia Under-19 captain Sangha is putting a couple of frustrating seasons with NSW behind him and hoping for greener pastures at South Australia.

Courtney Sippel

Brisbane Heat to Sydney Sixers

Right-arm quick Sippel was snapped up by the Sydney Sixers by signing a three-year deal, and leaves the Heat with 44 WBBL wickets to her name.

00:56 Play video Sippel bags big names in four-wicket haul

Lauren Smith

Sydney Thunder to Hobart Hurricanes

After three years in lime green which included winning the competition in 2020, off-spinner Smith will pull on the purple for WBBL|10 after signing on with the Hurricanes.

Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes to Melbourne Renegades

A mainstay in Hobart's side for the past few seasons, Stalenberg has been snapped up by the Renegades on a two-year deal.

Georgia Voll

Brisbane Heat to Sydney Thunder

WBBL|09 was a frustrating tournament for Voll and it prompted the highly-rated 20-year-old to seek a fresh start, signing a three-year deal with the Thunder.

Notable signings of uncontracted interstate players

Brody Couch

Victoria to Western Australia

Paceman Couch was let go by Victoria after the 2022-23 summer, but was offered a two-year deal by Western Australia following a strong Grade Cricket season with Northcote.

Mackenzie Harvey

Victoria to South Australia

Regarded as one of Australia's best fielders, Harvey has been lured across the border to South Australia having lost his Victoria contract at the end of the 2022-23 summer.

Lachlan Hearne

New South Wales to Queensland

Delisted by the Blues at the end of the 2022-23 summer with four Shield caps to his name, a strong summer in Queensland's Premier Cricket earned Hearne a full contract with the Bulls.

Raf MacMillan

New South Wales to Tasmania

Although yet to hold a NSW contract, MacMillan's strong showing at the Under-19 World Cup prompted Tasmania to pounce on the native New South Welshman, signing him on a two-year rookie deal.

Tom Straker

New South Wales to Queensland

The Bulls poached highly-rate quick Straker from rivals New South Wales after an excellent Under-19 World Cup.