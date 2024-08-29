Get to know your team's new recruits as we look at which players have swapped allegiances for the upcoming season
Every player with a new team for the upcoming summer - so far
There have been no shortage of players swapping colours for the upcoming season, and you can see all those with new homes across domestic and Big Bash cricket below.
Wes Agar
Adelaide Strikers to Sydney Thunder
After eight seasons and 56 games with the Strikers, Agar was traded to the Thunder in a swap that included draft picks.
Sam Billings (England)
Brisbane Heat to Sydney Thunder
Billings returns to the Thunder, where he played in BBL|10 and BBL|11, after representing the Heat in the past two summers. The keeper-batter signed a three-year deal as a result of the league's new multi-year contracting rule.
Josh Brown
Brisbane Heat to Melbourne Renegades
Brown is on the move after two successful seasons with the Heat, topping off his time in teal with the BBL|13 title. He has also signed for Victoria, although didn't have a Queensland contract last season.
Zoe Cooke
Queensland to ACT
Canberra born-and-bred allrounder Cooke returns home after spending last summer with Queensland in a campaign that saw her take 13 wickets in the WNCL.
Tom Curran (England)
Sydney Sixers to Melbourne Stars
Curran has been a Sixer since BBL|08, although he'd only played sporadically for the club since the onset of Covid. The Stars have signed him up on a two-year deal.
Nicole Faltum
Melbourne Stars to Melbourne Renegades
After 79 matches with the Stars, one of Australia's brightest keeping and captaining talents is going across town to join the Renegades, where she started her WBBL career in WBBL|02.
Mikayla Hinkley
Brisbane Heat to Perth Scorchers
Queensland to Western Australia
A change of scenery for Hinkley who is swapping allegiances in both state and the WBBL. Hinkley won the WBBL with the Heat in 2019 and has also represented the Scorchers, doing so in 2017-18 (WBBL|03).
Akeal Hosein (West Indies)
Melbourne Renegades to Sydney Sixers
The Renegades were only able to get one match out of the crafty spinner last season after nine the year previous. He joins the Sixers to fill the void left by Steve O'Keefe.
Milly Illingworth
Melbourne Stars to Melbourne Renegades
A big coup for the Renegades with speedster Illingworth poached after just one year with the Stars.
Ruth Johnston
Queensland to Tasmania
Johnston will be hoping for more game time in Tasmania after being lured away from the Queensland.
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)
Sydney Thunder to Melbourne Stars
The Stars pulled off one of the moves of the off-season by signing South Africa superstar Kapp to a three-year deal, ending her one year affiliation with the Thunder.
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)
Brisbane Heat to Sydney Sixers
After five seasons Kerr has been prized away form the Heat, signing a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers.
Matthew Kuhnemann
Queensland to Tasmania
After losing his Sheffield Shield spot to Mitch Swepson at Queensland, Test-capped spinner Kuhnemann has ventured south to Tasmania in a bid to reclaim his place in the national squad.
Nic Maddinson
Victoria to New South Wales
Melbourne Renegades to Sydney Thunder
Dumped by NSW in 2018, Maddinson revived his career with six excellent seasons in Victoria, but now the swashbuckling left-hander returns home on a multi-year deal. He also joins his fourth BBL team, the Thunder.
Hamish McKenzie
Perth Scorchers to Melbourne Stars
The Stars have lured the exciting left-arm spinner east on a two-year deal. He played four matches for the Scorchers.
Sasha Moloney
Tasmania to Victoria
Thirty-two-year-old allrounder Moloney leaves her native Tasmania after more than a decade with the Tigers, opting to join Victoria for the upcoming season. Moloney has played for the Melbourne Stars for the past two seasons.
Anesu Mushangwe (Zimbabwe)
South Australia to ACT
Zimbabwean leg-spinner Mushwange leaves South Australia after two impressive seasons in red and links up with the ACT Meteors.
Taneale Peschel
Perth Scorchers to Sydney Thunder
A big boost for the Thunder's pace stocks with Peschel heading east after seven seasons with the Scorchers.
Josh Philippe
Western Australia to New South Wales
Having featured in five of WA's six Shield and Marsh Cup titles over the past three seasons, Philippe decided it was time to align his state team to his BBL team (Sydney Sixers), seeking a fresh start with New South Wales.
Will Prestwidge
Queensland to Tasmania
Limited opportunities at Queensland has seen the young quick pack up and relocate to Tasmania for the upcoming summer.
Alex Ross
Sydney Thunder to Adelaide Strikers
Ross' decade-long Big Bash career has come full circle with 'the Sweepologist' signing a two-year deal with the Adelaide Strikers, the side he debuted with in BBL|04.
Gurinder Sandhu
Sydney Thunder to Melbourne Renegades
The tall pace bowler spent an incredible 11 years with the Thunder but adds another element to the Renegades' experienced bowling attack.
Jason Sangha
New South Wales to South Australia
Former Australia Under-19 captain Sangha is putting a couple of frustrating seasons with NSW behind him and hoping for greener pastures at South Australia.
Courtney Sippel
Brisbane Heat to Sydney Sixers
Right-arm quick Sippel was snapped up by the Sydney Sixers by signing a three-year deal, and leaves the Heat with 44 WBBL wickets to her name.
Lauren Smith
Sydney Thunder to Hobart Hurricanes
After three years in lime green which included winning the competition in 2020, off-spinner Smith will pull on the purple for WBBL|10 after signing on with the Hurricanes.
Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes to Melbourne Renegades
A mainstay in Hobart's side for the past few seasons, Stalenberg has been snapped up by the Renegades on a two-year deal.
Georgia Voll
Brisbane Heat to Sydney Thunder
WBBL|09 was a frustrating tournament for Voll and it prompted the highly-rated 20-year-old to seek a fresh start, signing a three-year deal with the Thunder.
Notable signings of uncontracted interstate players
Brody Couch
Victoria to Western Australia
Paceman Couch was let go by Victoria after the 2022-23 summer, but was offered a two-year deal by Western Australia following a strong Grade Cricket season with Northcote.
Mackenzie Harvey
Victoria to South Australia
Regarded as one of Australia's best fielders, Harvey has been lured across the border to South Australia having lost his Victoria contract at the end of the 2022-23 summer.
Lachlan Hearne
New South Wales to Queensland
Delisted by the Blues at the end of the 2022-23 summer with four Shield caps to his name, a strong summer in Queensland's Premier Cricket earned Hearne a full contract with the Bulls.
Raf MacMillan
New South Wales to Tasmania
Although yet to hold a NSW contract, MacMillan's strong showing at the Under-19 World Cup prompted Tasmania to pounce on the native New South Welshman, signing him on a two-year rookie deal.
Tom Straker
New South Wales to Queensland
The Bulls poached highly-rate quick Straker from rivals New South Wales after an excellent Under-19 World Cup.