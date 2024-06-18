Spinner Smith swaps Thunder for Hurricanes

After three years in lime green, Lauren Smith will have a new home for WBBL|10

Experienced spinner Lauren Smith will wear purple in WBBL|10 after signing with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Smith joins the club from the Sydney Thunder, where she spent the last three seasons after initially beginning her Big Bash career with the Sydney Sixers in WBBL|01.

The 27-year-old relocated from New South Wales to Tasmania last year after being delisted by the Breakers following the 2022-23 WNCL season, and her signing with the Hurricanes completes her move south.

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|10 squad (so far): Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman

A crafty off-spinner who also packs a punch batting in the lower order and is a brilliant fielder, Smith will add experience to a Hurricanes line-up aiming to return to the WBBL finals after finishing sixth last season.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to be playing in purple," Smith said in a statement.

"I've loved my time in Tasmania so for the Tigers and am looking forward to WBBL|10."

01:23 Play video Smith stuns Scorchers with five-wicket haul

Smith played nine games for the Thunder last season after missing the start of their campaign, taking a career-high 11 wickets.

She joins fellow spinners Amy Smith and Molly Strano on the club’s contract list for WBBL|10.

"When the opportunity arose for Loz to come and play for the Hurricanes, it was an easy decision for us, she has all the skills required to succeed in WBBL cricket," Cricket Tasmania's High Performance General Manager Salliann Beams said.

"We have seen her take down bowling attacks in the WNCL with the bat and take crucial wickets in important moments in matches, so we are sure this will translate in purple.

"Her experience on the field, alongside all she will bring off it, will make her a vital component of our Hurricanes list as we continue to find ways to improve."

01:48 Play video Best of Lauren Smith in the field

Smith joins Amy Smith, Strano, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes and Rachel Trenaman as Hurricanes players currently under contract ahead of WBBL|10.

Star pair Elyse Villani and Nicola Carey are among those off-contract following WBBL|09 alongside Maisy Gibson, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves and Julia Cavanough.