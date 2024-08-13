McKenzie, Reid bolster Stars stocks

Melbourne Stars lock in a duo of left-handers with WA spinner Hamish McKenzie joining and an extension for first-choice 'keeper Sophie Reid

The Melbourne Stars have lured up and coming spin bowler Hamish McKenzie to the club from the Perth Scorchers on two-year deal.

One of the most prolific wicket takers in WA Premier Cricket, McKenzie brings his left-arm wrist-spin to Melbourne to the Stars.

McKenzie moves east on the hunt for more Big Bash opportunities after only four appearances across the past two seasons with the Scorchers.

His Big Bash debut came in the abandoned match against the Renegades in Geelong last December but it was against his new side three days later where the now 23-year-old got to show his potential.

He dismissed Hilton Cartwright and Usama Mir in consecutive balls finishing with figures of 2-13 helping the Scorchers to victory at the MCG. He went wicketless in two further games against the Thunder and Heat.

00:51 Play video McKenzie's MCG burst

"I can't wait to get over to Melbourne this summer and be part of the Stars lineup," McKenzie said.

"There are a number of guys from WA in the squad already who are all great leaders so I'm looking forward to learning a lot and helping the Stars push towards finals."

McKenzie joins fellow West Australians Marcus Stoinis, Cartwright, Joel Paris and Brody Couch at the Stars for BBL|14.

The spinner is one-half of a double left-handed signing for the Stars, who have also locked in their Weber WBBL wicketkeeper with Sophie Reid signing a two-year extension to stay with the club.

Reid made her Stars debut in WBBL|08 and went on to play every game that season as well as making eight appearances last summer.

The 26-year-old established herself as the clubs first choice keeper at the back end of WBBL|09 and brings her ability to anchor the top order or pinch hit from the middle order.

"It's great to put pen to paper with the Stars for another two years," said Reid.

"We've assembled a great squad and we've got our sights set on making the finals in what is a historic season for the WBBL."

00:47 Play video Direct hit, classic catch, collision: Reid's wild day

The Stars are still searching for an elusive title with neither side able to break through for a championship in the history of both competitions.

After finishing seventh and sixth their WBBL and BBL sides last season respectively, the Stars will be looking to bounce back from disappointing years.

With Tom Curran and Marizanne Kapp having signed on as international pre-selections the club has attracted some star power to hopefully lead a resurgence for both sides.

Scott Boland, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell also remain contracted for BBL|14 while Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland headline the local talent for WBBL|10.

The Stars will be looking to bolster their squads with more high-quality talent holding take pick 1 in the BBL draft and pick 4 in the WBBL draft on September 1.

Both sides will open their seasons with clashes against the Perth Scorchers over in the west with the WBBL on October 27 and the BBL on December 15.