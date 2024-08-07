Renegades add experience with Stalenberg signing

Naomi Stalenberg will depart the Hobart Hurricanes after signing a two-year deal with the Renegades

The Renegades have continued their signing spree, luring experienced batter Naomi Stalenberg to the club on a two-year deal.

After four seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes the 30-year-old will make the move to Melbourne to join the team.

Stalenberg will add depth to the Renegades' batting lineup with the versatile batter coming to the side with 122 games' worth of WBBL experience.

Her signing completes the Renegades' list of local players, and the club has just two spots left to fill at the WBBL Overseas Draft on September 1.

During the Hurricanes' WBBL|09 campaign she scored 162 runs from eight innings including an impressive 54 off 29 balls against the Scorchers.

Stalenberg said she was looking forward to joining former Hurricanes teammates Tayla Vlaeminck and Hayley Matthews at the Renegades.

"It’s an exciting squad with some young talent and some experienced players across all disciplines," she said.

"There’s no reason we can’t challenge for finals and even go all the way."

Having played in all nine seasons of the WBBL Stalenberg has proven to be a consistent performer.

Starting her WBBL career at the Thunder before joining the Hurricanes in 2020-21, she has scored 1443 runs across her Big Bash career.

Stalenberg embraced the challenge of moving states to chase her cricket dreams after she was delisted by NSW in 2020.

Renegades squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb Ins: Milly Illingworth (Stars), Nicole Faltum (Stars), Naomi Stalenberg (Hurricanes) Outs: Jess Duffin (retired), Ellen Falconer (delisted), Erica Kershaw (delisted), Rhiann O'Donnell (delisted) WBBL|09 overseas players: Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Tammy Beaumont (England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 3, 11, 22, 27

The setback saw her join both the Hurricanes and Tasmania’s Women's National Cricket League side, playing a role in the Tiger's three-peat as a middle-order batter.

Renegades general manager James Rosengerten said Stalenberg's firepower and flexibility in the batting line-up had appealed to the club.

"We want the ability to keep the run rate high and scoreboard ticking over, especially through the middle periods in games where games can be won or lost," he said.

"Naomi has shown over a long period of time a capacity to bat through those situations while maintaining her trademark aggression and intent."

Stalenberg is the latest in a flurry of signings for the Renegades across the last couple of weeks.

Hayley Matthews rejoined the side as an international pre-selection while Stars duo Milly Illingworth and Nicole Faltum also signed with the club.

Sophie Molineux will also be a big inclusion as she returns from the ACL she suffered in the Melbourne Derby in WBBL|08.

It will be a new look Renegades side looking to rise up the ladder after just one win from 14 games in WBBL|09 that saw them finish 8th.

The Renegades kick off the milestone 10th season of the WBBL at Adelaide Oval against the Sixers on Sunday October 27.