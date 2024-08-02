Renegades sign rising star to strengthen batting stocks

A last-minute addition to the Renegades squad in WBBL|09, Emma de Broughe has now secured herself a multi-season deal with the club

Melbourne Renegades have strengthened their batting stocks with the signing of rising batter Emma de Broughe on a two-year-deal.

De Broughe, who was crowned the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards in January, made her WBBL debut with the club last season after being signed as a local replacement player.

She struck 89 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 133, including a 35-ball 42 that led the Renegades to an upset win over Brisbane Heat, one of only two wins for the club as they finished on the bottom of the table.

It was the start of a memorable summer for the 23-year-old, who went on to score 319 runs opening the batting for South Australia in the WNCL and was subsequently included in the three-day Australia A intrasquad red-ball game in Adelaide in March.

In June, she was named in the Australia A red-ball squad to play India A on the Gold Coast later this month.

Renegades squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb Ins: Milly Illingworth (Stars), Nicole Faltum (Stars). Outs: Jess Duffin (retired) WBBL|09 overseas players: Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Tammy Beaumont (England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 3, 11, 22, 27

"It was great to get some experience at the level last season," de Broughe said.

"My time with the Gades helped me get in a more aggressive mindset and develop my power game further.

"I would love to have a big contribution towards team success this year and play any role that’s needed from me."

A talented multisport athlete, de Broughe also represented Australia in underage hockey before ultimately choosing to pursue cricket full time.

She will strengthen a Renegades batting line-up that is set to welcome back captain Sophie Molineux this summer, after the Australia allrounder missed the entirety of WBBL|09 as she recovered from a ruptured ACL.

De Broughe’s addition will also help address the loss of Jess Duffin, who retired at the end of last season.

She is the second batter to be added to the Renegades list for the upcoming season, following the recruitment of Nicole Faltum from the Stars.

The Renegades have one local spot left to fill on their WBBL|10 list, while their two remaining overseas spots will be filled at the Draft on September 1.