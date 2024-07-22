Illingworth, Faltum swap Stars for cross-town rivals

Melbourne Renegades have added two new faces to their list as they look to rebuild after finishing on the bottom of the table

Nicole Faltum and Milly Illingworth have swapped Melbourne allegiances, moving from the Stars to the Renegades for Weber WBBL|10.

Wicketkeeper-batter Faltum, who captained the Stars in WBBL|08 in the absence of Meg Lanning, and highly rated young quick Illingworth, have signed one- and two-year deals respectively with their new club.

The addition of Illingworth is a boon for the Renegades after the 19-year-old made headlines last season following her Stars debut, catching the eye with her slingy action and impressing with her raw pace.

Faltum, who has been selected as Australia A 'keeper for the upcoming T20 and ODI matches against India A last month has joined the Renegades after requesting a move away from the Stars.

The 24-year-old had been under contract at the Stars for the upcoming season but fell out of favour at the club last year and requested a move, which the club accepted.

It marks a return to the Renegades for Faltum, where she spent a season as a rookie in 2016-17 before moving to the Stars.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|10 squad (so far): Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb In: Nicole Faltum (Stars), Milly Illingworth (Stars). Out: Jess Duffin (retired) Local players off contract: Ellen Falconer, Erica Kershaw, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe (local replacement player), Sara Kennedy (local replacement player) WBBL|09 overseas players: Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Tammy Beaumont (England)

At the Renegades, she will boost the middle-order and take the gloves with Josie Dooley, the club’s first-choice 'keeper for the past five seasons, currently facing a significant recovery after suffering a stroke while on holiday in Hawaii in April.

Dooley shared a detailed update on her illness and recovery on social media last week, following her release from hospital after 93 days.

There, she acknowledged she had a long road ahead as she declared "I am so determined to reclaim my life", with her main goals being a return to professional cricket and enjoying her other great passion of surfing.

"Having Nicole and Milly join us is a significant boost for our squad," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"Nicole brings invaluable experience and leadership, while Milly's raw talent and pace will be exciting to watch.

"Our goal is to identify and bring into our squad as much talent as possible, and the addition of Nicole and Milly is a big step in that direction."

12:21 Play video Illingworth stars on debut as Vics get one back on WA

Illingworth, who was a member of Australia’s 2023 Under-19 World Cup squad, played 11 matches in her debut Big Bash season last summer.

But the addition of South Africa’s pace-bowling allrounder Marizanne Kapp to the Stars on a multi-year deal, where she will head their pace attack alongside Australia stars Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth, may have prompted the Warrnambool product to look elsewhere for more regular opportunities.

Stars squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland Ins: Marizanne Kapp (Thunder). Outs: Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth (both Renegades) Local players off contract: Tess Flintoff, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid WBBL|09 overseas players: Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley (all England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 4, 12, 21, 28

"I’m really excited for the change and to get started," Illingworth said.

"I was so fortunate to debut for the Stars last season and have learned a lot from bowling with Kim (Garth) and Annabel (Sutherland) but when the opportunity came up at the Stars I grabbed it with both arms.

"There’s so much talent and depth in this squad, I’m confident we can really do some damage in WBBL|10."

The Renegades have now confirmed three signings for the upcoming WBBL season, following the news West Indies captain Hayley Matthews would play a third season for the club.

The pair are the first confirmed departures from the Stars, who have five confirmed players currently on their list for WBBL|10.