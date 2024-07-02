Thunder poach Voll to boost batting stocks for WBBL|10

Sydney Thunder have won the race for one of Australia's most promising young players, signing Georgia Voll until at least WBBL|12

Georgia Voll has landed a new home for Weber WBBL|10, swapping Brisbane Heat for a three-year deal with the Sydney Thunder.

Voll, widely regarded as one of the most promising prospects in the country, will slot into an exciting young batting group that also features Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd.

The 20-year-old made her debut for the Heat in WBBL|06, playing 58 matches across four seasons in teal.

But she struggled for opportunities within a deep Heat batting line-up that included overseas stars Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez and Bess Heath throughout WBBL|09, and after starting the season at No.3, finished it at No.9.

However, she did take on a greater role with the ball as the season wore on and captured a match-winning 4-19 with her off-spin to defeat the Scorchers in the Challenger.

Sydney Thunder WBBL|10 squad (so far): Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson In: Georgia Voll (Heat). Out: Lauren Smith (Hurricanes) Local players off contract: Paris Bowdler, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter WBBL|09 overseas players: Heather Knight (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Lauren Bell (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 5, 13, 21, 29

The Toowoomba product said a chat with Thunder coach Lisa Keightley was key to her decision to head south.

"I never expected myself to play for a New South Wales team, to be honest, but after talking to Lisa and the guys down there, I'm super excited for the opportunity, and it's a really good young group coming through," Voll said.

"Lisa was quite clear on the role she wants me to play and what she wants me to do and that sort of got me over the line.

"I liked what the Thunder were about last year, really playing as a team and getting around each other on and off the field.

"That's a team that I want to be a part of, and I'm really excited to see where this group ends up over the next three years. It's an exciting young group to be a part of."

Voll is the first signing to be revealed by the Thunder, who have filled eight spots on their list for WBBL|10 and who will be looking to continue their resurgence after returning to the top four last summer.

"I'm really good mates with Phoebe (Litchfield), so to be able to play alongside her again is really exciting for me," she continued.

"We first met each other playing for a CA XI as under-15s, when we played in the under-18s tournament, and that's sort of where she started to shine.

"We bonded really well and now, six years later, I've got one of my really good mates and I'm really excited to walk out on the field with her again.

"It's been a long time but hopefully we can score some runs at the top of the order for Thunder."

02:33 Play video Voll takes full toll of WA attack with punishing century

Voll hit two domestic one-day hundreds last summer and made headlines when she struck a red-ball double century in the 'Green v Gold' Australia A game in Adelaide earlier this year, before landing her first English domestic opportunity when she signed with Lancashire Thunder.

However her stay in the UK was cut short after just one match due to a hamstring injury.

She will miss the white-ball legs of Australia A's upcoming multi-format series against India A in August, but has been named in the squad for the four-day game on the Gold Coast.

01:00 Play video Voll snares a career-best haul to see Heat into the final

The Thunder also confirmed this week they will call Drummoyne Oval home this season, with the club to host three matches in nine days at the venue in November, including a blockbuster Sydney Smash against the Sixers. The full WBBL|10 schedule will be revealed next week.

Voll is the third confirmed departure from the Heat group that finished runners-up to the Adelaide Strikers in WBBL|09, following New Zealand star Kerr – who has penned a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers – and South African du Preez, who is expecting twins.

Brisbane Heat WBBL|10 squad (so far): Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne In: Nadine de Klerk. Outs: Georgia Voll (Thunder), Amelia Kerr (Sixers), Mignon du Preez Local players off contract: Lucy Hamilton, Mikayla Hinkley, Grace Parsons, Courtney Sippel, Bonnie Berry (local replacement player) WBBL|09 overseas players: Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Bess Heath, Sarah Glenn (both England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 7, 15, 18, 31

However, the Heat have locked in Australia T20 star Grace Harris for a further two seasons, and still have depth in their local batting ranks, with the powerful Laura Harris, wicketkeeper-opener Georgia Redmayne, allrounder Charli Knott and Australian great Jess Jonassen all on the current contract list.

They have also signed South Africa pace-bowling allrounder Nadine de Klerk on a two-year deal, under the new multi-year provision that enables each club to sign one overseas player for up to three years outside of the draft.