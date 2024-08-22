Sixers lure Hosein to replace retired O'Keefe

West Indian left-arm tweaker will swap red for magenta in BBL|14 after signing a one-year deal with Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers have poached star West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein from Melbourne Renegades to help fill the void left by the retirement of Steve O'Keefe.

O'Keefe called time on a decorated career following last summer's grand final loss to Brisbane Heat, bringing to an end almost two decades at the top level that included nine Test caps, three Big Bash championships and 99 wickets in 103 appearances for the Sixers.

Hosein, who has signed a one-year deal with the club for the first seven matches of the KFC BBL|14 season, is set to partner emerging Australian spinner Todd Murphy at the Sixers while also providing valuable experience for fellow left-arm spinning allrounder Joel Davies, who at age 20 is entering his third Big Bash season.

Sydney Sixers BBL|14 squad (so far): Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Akeal Hosein (direct overseas signing), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith

The Trinidadian left-armer is the final pre-draft overseas player signing for the upcoming men's Big Bash season after Adelaide Strikers announced earlier today that England stand-in Test captain Ollie Pope had also signed a one-year deal for BBL|14.

New this season, the league's eight clubs are permitted to sign one men's and women's player for up to three years prior to the BBL|14 Draft on September 1.

Pre-draft overseas player signings Club Weber WBBL|10 KFC BBL|14 Adelaide Strikers TBC Ollie Pope (England) Brisbane Heat Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) Colin Munro (New Zealand) Hobart Hurricanes Lizelle Lee (South Africa) Chris Jordan (England) Melbourne Renegades Hayley Matthews (West Indies) Tim Seifert (New Zealand) Melbourne Stars Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) Tom Curran (England) Perth Scorchers Sophie Devine (New Zealand) Finn Allen (New Zealand) Sydney Sixers Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) Akeal Hosein (West Indies) Sydney Thunder Sam Billings (England) Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Hosein, currently the No.6-ranked men's T20I bowler in the world, joins the Sixers after two seasons with the Renegades.

Taken with pick 25 in the inaugural overseas player draft ahead of BBL|12, Hosein played 10 games for the Renegades, claiming 15 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 6.25.

Together with Afghanistan tweaker Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the potent overseas spin pairing helped lift the struggling Renegades back into the finals in BBL|12 after three seasons anchored to the bottom of the table following their BBL|08 championship.

Hosein made his debut for the West Indies in 2021 after toiling away for close to a decade at first-class level and in the Caribbean Premier League, and the 31-year-old now has 105 international wickets in a combined 95 ODI and T20 international appearances.

00:45 Play video Hosein stirs things up with genius arm ball

He was the second leading spinner in this year's men's Hundred behind Adam Zampa (19 wickets) with his 12 scalps in nine outings helping Southern Brave qualify for the final.

Hosein will reunite with a few of his Washington Freedom title-winning teammates at the Sixers this summer, including recently re-signed Aussie star Steve Smith, Jack Edwards and the franchise's former head coach, Greg Shipperd.

"With the retirement of Steve O'Keefe last season, we identified a gap for us to fill and Akeal is going to play a key role for us in that position," Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said today.

"We expect him to bowl some really important overs for us, but we also know he's a talented fielder and a capable tail-end batter who will be able to provide crucial runs in the back end of an innings if required.

"Aside from being one of the best spinners in the world, we know Hosein is a great team person and someone who will fit in well with our group and our fans will love to watch this summer."

Hosein is set to make his Sixers debut against his former club when they kick off their BBL|14 campaign against at the SCG against the Renegades on December 16.