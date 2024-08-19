Smith signs long-term as Aussie stars commit to Big Bash

Four of Australia's biggest men's stars have committed to playing Big Bash this summer as tickets go on sale today

Steve Smith's bid for a national T20 recall will continue in this summer's Big Bash with the Australian superstar today recommitting to Sydney Sixers for another three seasons.

The Test opener, who was overlooked for Australia's T20 World Cup squad in June and next month's T20 series against England and Scotland, will be joined by Aussie teammate Marnus Labuschagne in KFC BBL|14 after also re-signing with Brisbane Heat.

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has also inked a mammoth four-year deal to remain with Adelaide Strikers until at least the end of BBL|17 and cricket.com.au understands retired opener David Warner is also poised to return to Sydney Thunder this summer for what will be his first full BBL season.

The commitment of four of the nation's biggest men's stars comes as a huge boost for the competition with tickets for the league's 14th season released at midday today.

While Warner's recent retirement from international cricket will see him available for the Thunder's entire campaign beginning against Adelaide Strikers in Canberra on December 17 before he again links with Dubai Capitals in the UAE T20 league, Smith, Labuschagne and Carey will be available during a 12-day window in January following the end of this summer's five-Test Border-Gavaskar series.

The Sixers, Heat and Strikers are all scheduled to play at least three regular season matches after the conclusion of the fifth Test against India at the SCG on January 7.

Their availability for BBL finals is unclear at this stage due to Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in early February.

The Heat's Test stars Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne could face off with Adelaide pair Carey and Travis Head in their first match of the season when the two sides meet on January 11, with the out-of-contract Australia No.5 also expected to re-sign with the Strikers.

Smith and Warner will then go head-to-head on January 17 in a blockbuster Sydney Smash at the SCG, while Smith's Sixers also face Perth Scorchers at the SCG and Carey's Strikers at Adelaide Oval following the end of the Test summer.

Warner is action during the Sydney Smash at the SCG in BBL|13 // Getty

Smith shrugged off the disappointment of missing the World Cup squad with a sparkling Major League Cricket campaign last month to lead his Cricket NSW-aligned Washington Freedom to the title.

The Washington skipper again showed his prowess against the new ball in the shortest format with 88 from 52 balls to earn player-of-the-final honours, which saw him finish the tournament as the second leading run-scorer alongside Head (336) – his Freedom opening partner who was crowned player of the tournament.

Smith said last week he understood his World Cup omission in favour of "strong guys that smack it miles" but would continue trying to get better in the hope of also returning to the Indian Premier League next year after going unsold in the 2024 and 2022 auctions.

"I'd certainly love another opportunity at IPL. I'll be throwing my name in the hat, and we'll see how we go," Smith told Fox Cricket having last featured for Delhi Capitals in 2021.

"I feel like in every opportunity I've had in T20 cricket recently and franchise stuff, I've played quite nicely. So hopefully I just keep putting my name up there and enjoying it."

He played two games last season, scoring 61 against Melbourne Renegades in the Sixers' opening match, and this summer will mark the 35-year-old's third consecutive BBL campaign following his explosive return to the competition in BBL|12 where he cracked back-to-back centuries.

"Steve is a Sixer through and through and has been part of the club since the very beginning (in BBL|01)," Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said today.

02:24 Play video 'One of the great BBL knocks': Smith revisits epic SCG ton

"It's a sign of significant commitment on his part to sign on with the club for the next three years and we couldn't be happier to have him on board long-term."

Carey's long-term commitment is also a significant coup for the Strikers under new head coach Tim Paine with Carey (1837) the club's equal second highest men's run-scorer of all-time behind Jake Weatherald (2101) and their most prolific gloveman with 59 dismissals in his 56 matches.

The 32-year-old was also in the United States for the MLC season as part of Los Angeles Knight Riders squad but didn't feature in any matches with local wicketkeeper Unmukt Chand enjoying a strong tournament.

His most recent T20 appearance came for the Strikers last season when he scored 36 against Hobart Hurricanes in his only match of BBL|14 in between Test series against Pakistan and West Indies.

01:12 Play video Carey's lightning glovework hands Boyce two in a row

"I'm thrilled to sign on for another four years with the Strikers and can't wait to get out and play in front of family, friends and fans at Adelaide Oval where the atmosphere is the best of any cricket ground in the world," Carey said today.

"I love getting back in the blue shirt every chance I get and look forward to building on the momentum the boys generated towards the end of last season to push for more silverware."

Meanwhile, Test teammate Labuschagne tuned up his T20 skills with his long-time county side Glamorgan during the winter, hitting two half-centuries, claiming career-best bowling figures of 5-11 and taking more catches than any other player, including perhaps one of the greatest outfield grabs of all-time with a spectacular one-handed effort while running full speed at long-on against Gloucestershire in June.

New Brisbane head coach Johan Botha said the Test No.3 was an "exceptionally underrated T20 player" who would bring a great energy to the Heat during his three scheduled appearances for the club in BBL|14.

This summer will be the 30-year-old’s ninth in a row with the reigning champions after also featuring twice during their BBL|13 title-winning campaign.

Smith, Labuschagne and Carey will all be part of Australia's five-match ODI tour of England next month.