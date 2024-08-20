Warner commits to full Big Bash season with Thunder

David Warner is set to be available for his first full Big Bash season after recommitting to Sydney Thunder for another two seasons.

The retired opener will be joined by three of his former Australian teammates in KFC BBL|14 with Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers), Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat) and Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) also signing new deals today.

The long-term commitment of several of Australia's biggest stars comes as a huge vote of confidence in the competition as tickets for the league's 14th season go on sale at midday.

Warner has never played more than six BBL games in a single season (BBL|12) due to his Australian commitments but that is set to change this summer following his retirement from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup in June.

Sydney Thunder BBL|14 squad (so far): Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (direct overseas signing), Oliver Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner

The Thunder have confirmed the 37-year-old will be available for their entire BBL|14 campaign beginning against Adelaide Strikers in Canberra on December 17, before again linking with Dubai Capitals in the UAE T20 league.

He'll also feature in commentary across the summer after joining the Fox Cricket team last year.

"I've always been part of the Thunder," Warner said of his decision to re-sign. "I really liked the environment last year (at the Thunder), I gelled back with the boys and I just love playing cricket."

Securing Warner for the entire season significantly strengthens the Thunder's top-order and the veteran left-hander is expected to partner former Australian opening partner Cameron Bancroft in BBL|14.

The club have also poached English T20 specialist Sam Billings from the Brisbane Heat on a three-year deal as their pre-draft overseas signing, and he's expected to slot in alongside young guns Ollie Davies and possibly Australia Under-19 World Cup-winner Sam Konstas in a powerful top five.

01:58 Play video From the Vault: Warner clubs BBL's first-ever century

Warner's first stop on the franchise circuit after bringing his Australian career to a close was in Canada's Global T20 tournament where he played for Brampton Wolves alongside fellow Aussies Beau Webster, Nick Hobson and Andrew Tye.

He's currently in the Cayman Islands representing Boca Raton Trailblazers in the MAX60 (T10) competition.

Warner re-signs with the Thunder after returning to the Big Bash over the past two seasons, ending nine-year hiatus from Australia's domestic T20 competition due to his international commitments.

01:13 Play video 'The Day Davey Arrived': Aussies recall Warner debut

While he's yet to fully get going in eight BBL matches since his return, he's undoubtedly been one of the drawcards of the past two seasons, even chartering a helicopter from his brother's wedding in Hunter Valley so he could arrive in time for the blockbuster Sydney derby against the Sixers that drew a then record SCG crowd (41,027) for a BBL match.

"This upcoming season is hopefully going to be a better one than last year," Warner said in an interview released today by the Thunder.

"The group of guys that we had last season really brought a lot of energy, we had a lot of fun on the field, but off the field we gelled very well together … and this this year, I think we can go a couple of steps better and play some play some good cricket.

"We've got great talent in the team, a good bunch of young kids as well, so hopefully that can (push us) further than last season."

00:51 Play video From the Vault: Warner lights up Sydney derby in BBL|03

Warner has signed a two-year contract with the Thunder, Carey a monster four-year deal with the Strikers and Smith is locked in for the next three seasons with the Sixers.

Smith, Labuschagne and Carey will be available for a 12-day window in January following the end of this summer's five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against India on January 7.

Smith and Warner are again set to face off in the Sydney Smash at the SCG on January 17, while the Heat's Test stars Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne go head-to-head with Adelaide pair Carey and Travis Head in their first match of the season when the two sides meet on January 11, with out-of-contract Head also expected to re-sign with the Strikers for BBL|14.