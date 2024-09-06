Ellis ruled out of UK tour as Aussies bat in second T20

00:51 Play video Returning Meredith 'fitter, stronger, hungrier' than ever: Ellis

Australia quick Nathan Ellis' UK tour is over without bowling a ball after being ruled out of the rest of the Scotland leg and the T20 and ODI series against England that follow.

Tasmanian teammate Riley Meredith will stay on with the Aussie squad for three T20 matches against England next week after making a successful return to international cricket in Wednesday's seven-wicket thrashing of Scotland in the first T20I in Edinburgh.

Ellis missed that match with a left hamstring tendon injury suffered while playing for London Spirit in The Hundred last month.

An Australian team spokesperson confirmed the right-armer had not recovered in time to take part in today's second T20 against Scotland and had subsequently been ruled out of the T20 and ODI tour of England beginning in Southampton next Wednesday (3.30am Thursday AEST).

A replacement for the five-match ODI series is yet to be named.

It's a tough blow for Ellis who was eager to establish himself in Australia's men's side following an impressive T20 World Cup campaign in June.

He had been due to lead the pace attack against Scotland prior to his injury, with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc skipping both T20 series, and Josh Hazlewood joining the squad for the start of the England leg.

"This was one of the series that I had earmarked for a long period of time knowing the schedule and the demand it would have on a lot of the guys," Ellis told the Unplayable Podcast.

"Any time I get the Aussie jersey on I'm pumped, so the longer I can keep wearing it the better."

'Riley Meredith when he's going at 110 per cent, it's pretty scary sight': Ellis // Cricket Scotland

Ellis is the third Australian quick to go down with injury ahead of the UK tour with Spencer Johnson replaced by Sean Abbott after suffering a side strain, and Meredith initially coming in for Hazlewood, whose departure from Sydney was delayed by a minor right calf strain.

Hazlewood has since recovered and landed in London on Thursday and will join the squad in Southampton ahead of the series opener against England.

Thick fog descended on Edinburgh on Friday morning and was still lingering past midday, with the second T20 against Scotland delayed by 30 minutes due to the unusual conditions at The Grange.

Thick fog blanketed Edinburgh on Friday // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

Australia have made one change for match, with allrounder Aaron Hardie coming in for Meredith.

Meredith bounced back from an expensive start on Wednesday in his first international match in more than three years, capturing the wicket of Mark Watt to finish with 1-34 from his four overs as Australia restricted the hosts to 9-154.

Travis Head and Mitch Marsh then smashed a world-record Powerplay score (1-113) in men's T20 internationals as the visitors knocked off the runs in just 9.4 overs.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith (Scotland games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia won by seven wickets

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST