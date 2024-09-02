Ellis to spearhead attack in big three's absence

With Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all missing from Scotland T20 series, Australia's most experienced quick is 17-gamer Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis is quick to admit he still feels like a "fresh face" in the Australian team, but he knows this next week in Scotland shapes as his chance to emerge from the shadows of the 'big three'.

Having won out over a crowded field to secure Australia's fourth fast-bowling spot at this year's men's T20 World Cup, Ellis is now setting himself to lead the nation's pace attack in the side's first matches since their Super Eight elimination at the hands of India and Afghanistan.

While it may not be a title that sits comfortably just yet, the 29-year-old right-armer reveals he's long had September's white-ball tour of the UK earmarked as the ideal chance to get some consistent international cricket under his belt.

01:35 Play video In case you don't know me: Nathan Ellis

Ellis played three games during June's World Cup in the Caribbean – the last of those coincidentally against Scotland – but was squeezed out of the side for the crucial Super Eights phase with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all available.

But with Cummins and Starc's workloads managed for next fortnight's six T20 matches against Scotland and England, and Hazlewood missing from the trip to Edinburgh after sustaining a minor calf strain, Ellis' 17 caps in the shortest format suddenly has him pegged as Australia's most senior fast bowler.

"Honestly, I don't even see myself like that, so to hear it just feels kind of weird," Ellis told cricket.com.au in an upcoming Unplayable Podcast episode.

"This was one of the series that I had earmarked for a long period of time knowing the schedule and the demand it would have on a lot of the guys.

"Any time I get the Aussie jersey on I'm pumped, so the longer I can keep wearing it the better."

'This was one of the series that I had earmarked for a long period of time' // Cricket Scotland

In Ellis' favour is his experience in English conditions, and while this will be his first time playing for Australia in the UK, he has represented London Spirit in The Hundred for the past three years to go with two seasons at Hampshire in the T20 Blast.

"The 'big three' have been the stalwarts over a long period of time," Ellis said two days out from the first of three matches against Scotland beginning Wednesday (11pm AEST) at The Grange.

"The big positive of the Australian cricket team and the Australian environment at the moment is whether you've played 100 games or zero games, you come in and you're really prompted to be yourself.

"Everyone's very inclusive, calm, relaxed and happy so I think it speaks volumes of the environment that 'Ronnie' (head coach Andrew McDonald) and Mitch (Marsh) have put together.

"You've got fresh faces coming in and they're calm and comfortable.

"I still feel like a fresh face, but I've been around a little bit now and I'm just really excited to keep putting on the Aussie jersey and playing with the (other) fresh faces now.

"Hopefully we form some new partnerships and combinations and throw our hats in the ring for future games and future tournaments.

"I wouldn't necessarily say I'm a leader, but if I can help in any way or make anyone feel more at home, I'll do that for sure."

Ellis is enthused at the prospect of teaming up with his close friend Riley Meredith in national colours for the first time, with his fellow Tasmanian and Hobart Hurricanes speedster earning a last-minute call up due to Hazlewood's injury.

The 28-year-old is in line to play his first international match in more than three years after a strong Australian domestic summer and T20 Blast campaign with Somerset.

Meredith, alongside Sean Abbott and emerging Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett, make up Australia's new-look pace attack for the Scotland series.

'Riley Meredith when he's going at 110 per cent, it's pretty scary sight' // Cricket Scotland

While Abbott and Bartlett both featured for Australia's T20 side last summer, Meredith's last appearance came at the height of the Covid pandemic during the white-ball tour of the Caribbean in 2021.

Ellis has witnessed first-hand Meredith's journey back to international cricket following years of injury setbacks, and he believes the right-armer capable of hitting speeds up to 150kph is "fitter, stronger and hungrier" than ever before.

It comes on the back of a strong 24 months where he's missed just one game for the Hurricanes.

"Being the fast bowler that he is, that comes with ups and downs and injuries … the rollercoaster that is being a professional cricketer," Ellis said.

"I've been able to see him work really hard over the last probably 18 months. When we're both in Tassie, we end up training together a lot, obviously being two quicks but also great mates.

"I think he's been a lot more diligent in the gym these days, starting to figure out his body a bit more.

"Bowling that fast, that comes with needing to know your body and starting to understand that is definitely a maturity (in him) that I've seen in the last little bit.

"(He's) being a bit more honest and admitting when he's probably gone a bit too hard or a bit too fast and having the ability to rein it back and pick his moments.

"Riley Meredith when he's going at 110 per cent, it's pretty scary sight.

"But even him at 90 per cent, it's pretty impressive.

"As a teammate I'm really excited, but as a mate, I'm really proud of him and really chuffed for him to get back in here and I'm looking forward to seeing him take it with both hands."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith (Scotland games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: First T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST