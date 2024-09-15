Injured Buttler to miss Australia ODIs, Brook to captain

Batting star Harry Brook is set to lead England for the first time as Jos Buttler recovers from a calf injury

England will remain without white-ball captain Jos Buttler for their one-day international series against Australia with Harry Brook to lead the side in his absence.

Buttler missed the three-match T20 series as he recovers from a calf injury, which will now keep him out of the five ODIs that follow, the ECB announced on Sunday.

England ODI squad v Australia: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner

Brook sat out the T20 series following England's six-Test home summer, but will rejoin the squad ahead of the ODI series beginning at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia will also welcome back Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey for the 50-over matches.

The T20 series is tied 1-1 with the decider on Sunday delayed due to rain in Manchester.

England's 20-year-old left-arm quick Josh Hull – who debuted in the last Test of the summer against Sri Lanka – is also out of the ODIs with a quad injury.

Allrounder Liam Livingstone, who smashed 87 in the second T20 in Cardiff to help the hosts square the series, has been added to the 50-over squad.

"I want to play as much cricket for England as I possibly can. Unfortunately, I won't be playing in the ODIs but it's still not something I'm giving up on," Livingstone said after initially being overlooked for the 50-over series.

"I've had a difficult couple of years. My body has probably let me down a little bit, and maybe I haven't been up to scratch physically, with a couple of niggles here and there.

"I'm happy that I've got an opportunity to bat up the order (in the T20Is).

"I feel like I've shown over the last couple of weeks, maybe a month, that the longer I get to bat in games, the more of a chance I have to affect games.

"I want that responsibility. I want to try and win games of cricket for England, and the higher up the order, the more chance you have of doing that."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Watch all the action from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST