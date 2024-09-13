Short, JFM shine but Livingstone sinks Aussies to level series

Liam Livingstone, with help from newcomer Jacob Bethell, saw England reel in Aussies' 6-193 with an over to spare

Liam Livingstone saved England from their first men's T20 series defeat to Australia in more than a decade with a masterful 87 to lead the hosts to a three-wicket win in Cardiff.

England's next generation gave a taste of what the future holds with the express quick Brydon Carse (2-26) exceptional and 20-year-old Jacob Bethell (44 off 24 balls) providing valuable support for Livingstone.

Jake Fraser-McGurk seized his chance with captain Mitch Marsh missing through illness to put a depleted Australia on top at the midway point with his first international half-century to help the tourists to 6-193 after being sent in.

But Livingstone and Bethell added 90 in eight overs to grab the momentum after England slipped to 3-79, reducing the equation to almost a run-a-ball with five overs remaining.

Bethell took down Australia's most senior bowler Adam Zampa (0-37) with a 20-run over to turn the match on its head, while Livingstone launched five sixes to help England home with six balls to spare.

With Josh Hazlewood sitting out the match and Xavier Bartlett ruled out of the series with a side injury, it was left to Sean Abbott to shoulder the responsibility in an inexperienced attack consisting of three pace-bowling allrounders.

Abbott grabbed two wickets in his first three balls but his next over cost 17 runs.

Fraser-McGurk earlier made the most of an unexpected recall by hitting a 29-ball half-century from No.3 after stand-in skipper Travis Head (31 off 14) and Matt Short (28 off 24) again set the platform.

They took the visitors to 41 after four overs before Head departed, with Australia's opening duo contributing 138 runs going at more than 13 per over so far this series.

When Short fell, Josh Inglis also got going with a creative 42 from 26 balls in a 32-run third wicket stand with Fraser-McGurk.

After seeking some post-Scotland feedback from his former Delhi Capitals mentor Ricky Ponting, the 22-year-old batting sensation bounced back from a lean campaign in his debut T20 series.

He hit Sam Curran for three consecutive fours to get his innings underway as the left-armer again copped the treatment from the Australian batters.

While he at times looked one-dimensional in returns of 0, 16 and 0 against Scotland, it wasn't the case at Sophia Gardens as he opened up the off-side with ease, including a cut over point for six and a fierce square drive off leg stump for four.

"I was pretty happy to get above 20 for the first time in a while," Fraser-McGurk said on the Sky Sports broadcast at the halfway mark.

"Going to Scotland it was quite tough, I've never played in such cold conditions, and it felt quite foreign, I've never really experienced that before.

"Some things came up where I was just not really confident in my own game, so I did some work in the little period before this game, and I got my opportunity and I'm glad I took it."

The Australians lost their way against the leg-spin of Adil Rashid (1-35) and Livingstone (2-16) through the middle, but this time they kicked on at the death with Cameron Green (13no off 8) and Aaron Hardie (20no off 9) helping them up towards 200.

Hardie and fellow West Australian Cooper Connolly then shared the new ball after earning recalls.

Phil Salt (39 off 23) hit three straight sixes off Hardie to put the chase on track as the dew came in, until off-spinning allrounder Short (5-22) brought the England skipper's downfall.

Short's reintroduction late yielded four wickets, including Livingstone and Carse with scores level for a first career five-wicket haul, taking some of the shine off a brilliant batting effort but the hosts still eased home with an over to spare.

The rivals now head to Old Trafford on Sunday for the decider with Australia searching for their first men's bilateral T20 series win over their Ashes rivals since 2014.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST