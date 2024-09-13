Pace depth tested as Bartlett ruled out of England series

Josh Hazlewood rotated for second T20I as Australia lose another face bowler for UK tour

Australia's pace stocks have been dealt another blow with Xavier Bartlett ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against England due to a side strain.

Bartlett pulled up sore during his fourth over in Wednesday's first T20I in Southampton, with scans later confirming he had suffered a side strain.

01:45 Play video Bartlett leaves field mid-over with suspected injury

Josh Hazlewood also sits out the second T20I due to a pre-planned rotation as captain Travis Head – standing in for an unwell Mitch Marsh – lost the toss and Australia were asked to bat first in Cardiff.

Aaron Hardie comes back into the side and will likely take the new ball with Hazlewood and Bartlett missing, while Cooper Connolly has earnt his second T20 international cap after debuting in Scotland.

Matt Short again opened with Travis Head after their blistering 86-run opening stand at The Rose Bowl, which was Australia's second highest Powerplay score in the format and ultimately proved the difference in the match.

01:23 Play video Head belts Curran for 30-run over to give Aussies flying start

Jake Fraser-McGurk gets another opportunity and will bat at No.3 with Marsh absent.

"It's nice to fill in and do the job, so all hands-on deck," Head said at the toss.

England are also being cautious with their star quick Jofra Archer, who misses the second T20I due to workload management and has been replaced by Brydon Carse.

"We're obviously trying to manage his workloads – I think it's a sensible call, whenever he plays, he tries his heart out as he did the other night," captain Phil Salt said.

Bartlett is the third Australian quick to go down during this month's UK tour after Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith. Ellis didn't play against Scotland after injuring his hamstring in The Hundred, while Meredith suffered side soreness following the first match in Edinburgh.

Spencer Johnson was also withdrawn from Australia's T20 squad prior to the tour due to a side strain, while Hazlewood missed the Scotland leg due to a minor calf strain.

Sydney Sixers left-armer Ben Dwarshuis will join the squad for the third and final T20 in Manchester on Sunday.

Australia's pace attack will get a welcome boost with Mitchell Starc returning for the five-match ODI series beginning next Thursday at Trent Bridge, after he was rested for the six T20s.

Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Alex Carey are also part of the ODI squad.

Victory in Cardiff would give Australia their first bilateral men's T20 series win over England since 2014.

It would also make it three straight wins against their Ashes rivals after winning their clash at the T20 World Cup in June by 36 runs, which would equal their longest winning streak against England in the T20 format.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST