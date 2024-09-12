Short open about his dream of permanent Aussie spot

New dad Matt Short made a bright start in his bid to nail down David Warner's vacant opening position

04:00 Play video 'Go out there with freedom': Short loving clear direction

Matt Short has thrown down the gauntlet in the race to fill David Warner's shoes in Australia's white-ball sides following Jake Fraser-McGurk's lean series against Scotland.

Short blasted 41 off 26 balls against England and shared a blistering opening partnership of 86 with Travis Head as Australia won the first T20I by a comfortable 28 runs in Southampton.

Short missed the Scotland series for the birth of his first child but was glad to slot in and perform against England.

"I only found out last night," Short told reporters of his selection.

"Obviously, with Davey Warner out, you know that the spot's opened up.

"But then Jake Fraser-McGurk has been playing the last few games in Scotland, so you never know where you sit.

"But I'm glad I took that opportunity and played my role to help the team with a win."

Fraser-McGurk was given first crack at the vacant opening spot with Warner captioning a picture of himself and the young opener with 'All yours now champion' after his retirement in June.

However, Fraser-McGurk registered two ducks and a run-a-ball 16 in Edinburgh in the three-match series against the Scots, which was Australia's first T20 matches since their Super Eight elimination at this year's World Cup.

Short missed out on a place in Australia's squad at the T20 World Cup, and the Southampton match was his first T20I since February where he batted at No.3 against New Zealand.

He said he was fixed on securing a regular spot in the Australia line-up.

"It's a personal goal of mine. I've been in and out of the side recently over the last 12-18 months," the 28-year-old right-hander said.

A whopping 86 runs in the Powerplay today for Australia - so many boundaries Matt Short was getting cold! 🥶🤣 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/enKjdAK6yM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2024

"Now Dave is out, I'm really trying to take this opportunity and cement my spot in this side."

Head has had four different T20 opening partners this year – Warner, Steve Smith, Short and Fraser-McGurk – and told cricket.com.au following a player-of-the-match 59 off 23 balls in the first T20I that he enjoyed batting with all of them.

"The mantra at the top has stayed the same with some different personnel throughout, but I've built pretty relationships with all the guys and enjoy batting with all of them," the left-hander said.

01:23 Play video Head belts Curran for 30-run over to give Aussies flying start

Warner's retirement also left a big hole in the Test side, which was filled by Smith against West Indies over the home summer and on tour to New Zealand.

Head coach Andrew McDonald has said selectors were still weighing up the merits of retaining Smith as an opener for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India in the home summer.

"While we've got an eye to it, we haven't made any firm decisions around that one," he told radio station SEN this week.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Watch all the action from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST