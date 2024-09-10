Marsh backs Fraser-McGurk for big future in Aussie side

Young opener doesn't need to 'prove anything' as Australia prepare to face England in three T20s

Mitch Marsh says Jake Fraser-McGurk doesn't need to prove anything following a lean start to his T20 international career and is adamant the young opener will grow just by being around the Australian group for the next three weeks.

Fraser-McGurk managed only 16 runs in his first series as David Warner's replacement, with two ducks in his three innings against Scotland last week.

It was a contrasting start to his one-day international career in February where he smoked an 18-ball 41 in just his second match to power Australia to their quickest ever chase in the format.

He then set the Indian Premier League on fire in April with 330 runs striking at an incredible 234 runs per 100 balls for Delhi Capitals – also as a replacement for an injured Warner – before travelling with the T20 World Cup squad in June as a reserve.

Australian selectors need no reminding of the electric knocks Fraser-McGurk can produce, with Marsh determined to create the best environment to allow him to flourish.

"We know he's an exciting talent and he's got a big future," the Australian skipper told reporters on the eve of their three-match T20 series against England.

"I love what he's brought to our team, both on and off the field so far, he's a ripping young kid and he's going to learn a lot by being around this environment.

"From our end and from within our team environment, there's no pressure on Jake to do anything.

"He doesn't need to prove to anyone that he's good enough at this level.

"He's picked here for a reason, and international cricket is hard enough without putting pressure on people, so we want him to enjoy it, learn as much as he can and take every opportunity in his stride."

Regardless, Australia will be tempted to have a look at Matt Short opening alongside Travis Head as they build towards the next World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

Short comes into the squad to face England after missing the trip to Edinburgh with he and partner Madi Wilson welcoming their first child, Austin, last month.

Marsh revealed they also see Short as an option at the top of the order, which is where he's had outstanding success for Adelaide Strikers over the past three seasons, and he opened in English conditions for Northern Superchargers in this year's Hundred.

In his nine T20 internationals so far, the 28-year-old Victorian has batted in the top three as well as two innings at No.6.

"If he plays, it'll be at the top of the order," Marsh said. "He's had an incredible 18 months, and we see him as a really talented cricketer so it's exciting to have him back."

Marsh didn't bowl at all against Scotland and remained coy on whether he will against England despite being fit to do so.

And with three other West Australian pace bowling allrounders in the side and in form, he hasn't needed to either.

"I don't tend to bowl myself too much is the honest answer," the 32-year-old said.

"We're lucky that we've got plenty of bowling options within our team; my bowling is online, whether I bowl or not, we'll wait and see.

"It's been a real trend of all T20 teams over the last little period of time is the more options you can have as a captain and as a team, it's really beneficial bouncing in and out of different bowling options.

"So the more we can develop our young allrounders and give guys like Aaron Hardie and Cameron Green more opportunity at this level, the better it will be for us."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST