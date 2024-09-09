All you need to know: England v Australia, first T20I

Key details and latest news from Southampton, including how to watch Australia's first T20 against England

Match Facts

Who: England v Australia, first T20I

When: Thursday, September 12. Coin toss at 3am AEST, first ball at 3.30am AEST (Wednesday, September 11, 6.30pm local time)

Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

How to watch: Foxtel and Kayo Sports

Officials: Alex Wharf and Russell Warren (standing), Martin Saggers (third), Mike Burns (fourth), Andy Pycroft (match referee)

Live scores: England v Australia match centre

Teams

To be announced at the toss.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia welcome Josh Hazlewood and Matt Short into their squad as they look to build on their 3-0 sweep over Scotland. Nathan Ellis has returned home due to a hamstring injury, replaced by fellow Tasmanian quick Riley Meredith, and he's one of several fresh faces in the tourists' 15-player squad who will be eager to impress against a stronger opposition.

England: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

England also have a new-look side, including their captain Phil Salt, who is deputising for Jos Buttler after he was ruled out of the series with a calf injury. Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton will be familiar names for Aussie fans having previously played in the Big Bash, while 20-year-old allrounder Jacob Bethell was drafted by Melbourne Renegades for KFC BBL|14 and left-arm seamer Josh Hull made his Test debut against Sri Lanka over the weekend.

Series fixtures

How to recap

Everything you could need will be right here on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

We'll have interviews, highlights and wicket replays in our match centre, while the Unplayable Podcast will keep you informed on the latest developments from Australia's UK tour.

Local knowledge

Players to watch

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was electric against Scotland, setting an Australian record for the fastest T20 international century off just 43 balls. The visitors have enjoyed plenty of good times on their previous visits The Rose Bowl too, the venue where Aaron Finch set his 47-ball mark in 2013 that was only surpassed as a men's team record by Inglis on Friday.

Although overlooked in the Big Bash draft, England pace ace Jofra Archer has been in terrific form since returning from the T20 World Cup. He took 2-20 last Wednesday to help Sussex reach the T20 Blast semi-finals, and he only went wicketless once in eight matches for Southern Brave in this year's Hundred.

Recent form

Past 10 T20 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WWWLLWWWWW

Australia's only two losses in their past 13 matches cost them a spot in the World Cup semi-finals in June. An eight-match winning streak prior to those Super Eight losses included a 36-run win over England, and they enter this series in top form after sweeping Scotland 3-0 last week.

00:56 Play video Every six from Inglis' record-breaking T20 ton for Australia

England: LWLWWWLNWW

The hosts haven't played since their World Cup semi-final loss to India in June, and they too have a new looking line-up with Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood all missing from that squad.

Last time they met

Australia comfortably beat their Ashes rivals last time the met in the shortest format, with their 36-run victory in Barbados putting England on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup. Fortunately, the Aussies also beat Scotland a few days later, helping England progress to the Super Eight stage. Adam Zampa (2-28) was influential in that match, while Travis Head, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis all got going.

01:28 Play video Match Wrap | Aussies sink England in scintillating display

Head-to-head

Overall: England (11 wins), Australia (11 wins), no result (2) At The Rose Bowl: England (3 wins), Australia (2 wins) Most runs: Aaron Finch (619), Jos Buttler (584), Glenn Maxwell (343), David Warner (334), Alex Hales (311) Most wickets: Chris Jordan (13), Adil Rashid (13), Mitchell Johnson (11), Josh Hazlewood (9)

Rapid stats

Australia have won 13 of their 16 men's T20Is in 2024 (three losses), the most wins they've had in a calendar year in the history of the format (won 12 in 2022).

Australia and England have played 24 times in the T20 format with both sides sitting on 11 wins (two no results).

Australia have scored 65 per cent of their runs from boundaries in men's T20Is in 2024, the best rate of any team this year; indeed, they have hit a boundary once every 4.6 balls faced – the most frequent of any team and one of only two sides with an average of fewer than five in this category (West Indies – once every 4.8 balls faced).

Mitchell Marsh (15) surpassed George Bailey (14) for the outright second most wins as captain of Australia in men's T20Is in Saturday's win over Scotland; only Aaron Finch (40) has recorded more in the history of the format.

Tim David (Australia) has hit a boundary once every 3.7 balls faced in men's T20Is in 2024, the second most frequent of any player this year (min. 100 balls faced); Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) – once every 3.5 balls faced – is the number one while teammate Travis Head (once every 3.9 balls faced) is ranked fifth in this category.

Where to next?

The two sides head west to Wales for the second T20 in Cardiff on Saturday where Australia last played in 2018 in a one-day international.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Watch all the action from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST