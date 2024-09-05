England skipper Buttler ruled out of Aussie T20 series

Opener Phil Salt will lead England in their T20 series against Australia after Jos Buttler's calf injury

England captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the forthcoming T20 series against Australia, with Phil Salt stepping up to lead the side.

A right calf injury has kept Buttler on the sidelines since July and a recent setback – which saw him miss Lancashire's T20 Blast quarterfinal – has extended his lay-off.

England T20 squad: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner

Salt, who deputised for Buttler at Manchester Originals in this season's Hundred tournament, will lead his country for the first time at Southampton on Wednesday (3.30am Thursday AEST), before games at Cardiff and his home ground Old Trafford.

The five-match ODI series starts on September 19, so Buttler has two weeks to recover.

England have already started blooding a new generation of leaders this summer, with Ben Stokes' torn hamstring allowing Ollie Pope to take charge of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.

Harry Brook has served as Pope's vice-captain and is expected to be named as skipper for the one-day internationals against Australia, should Buttler's absence continue.

England have tweaked their squads to cover for Buttler, adding Surrey allrounder Jamie Overton to the T20 squad and naming Jordan Cox as cover for the 50-over leg.

Salt took the gloves for the Originals this season in Buttler's absence, and he has previously kept wicket for England's T20 side during a seven-match series in Pakistan prior to the 2022 World Cup and again in two games against West Indies last December.

Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim head coach against Australia, with Test coach Brendon McCullum taking over all formats in the new year.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith (Scotland games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia won by seven wickets

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST