Mott lands new coaching role with three-year Big Bash deal

Matthew Mott has rebounded quickly from being sacked as England's white-ball coach, landing a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers.

Mott will join the Sixers as an assistant coach under Greg Shipperd for KFC BBL|14. The former Australia women's head coach fills the vacancy created by Cameron White's move to take a head coach role with the Melbourne Renegades.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Mott, whose role with the Sixers brings him full circle to where his coaching career began as head coach of the NSW men's side in 2007.

Mott's two-year reign as England's white-ball head coach, which saw them win the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG, ended in July after Rob Key, the managing director of England's men's cricket, concluded a "new direction" was needed for a team that had fallen short in two disappointing World Cup title defences in the space of eight months.

New Zealander Brendon McCullum has since had the white-ball head coaching role added to his job description in addition to his stewardship of the Test team, although Marcus Trescothick will be in charge for Australia's current tour of the UK.

Mott was at the forefront of Australia's golden era for women's cricket, leading the team from 2015 to 2022 that included winning the one-day World Cup in 2022 and T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020.

His role at the Sixers sees him reunite with former Australia vice-captain Rachel Haynes, the current general manager of the Big Bash club.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have 'Motty' committed for the next three years with the club," Haynes said in a statement.

"When the opportunity arises to bring a coach of Motty's calibre into your ranks, it's a no-brainer. We know what a fantastic resource he will be for our playing group.

"It goes without saying that his coaching resume speaks for itself. He has an incredible track-record of success around the world, and he's proven he knows what it takes to build, and sustain, a winning culture.

"Our club is in safe hands under the leadership of Greg Shipperd, and Charlotte Edwards in our women's program, and we're delighted to be able to add Motty's experience to that group, taking us forward."

Mott, who will act as a mentor to coaches of Australia's U19 women's side for this month's tri-series with New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Queensland, said he was looking forward to returning to Sydney.

"I'm delighted to join back up with the Sydney Sixers" Mott said. "Having started my coaching journey in Sydney many years ago, it's a place that evokes both great memories and a comforting sense of familiarity, which I'm looking forward to.

"The idea of being an assistant to Greg Shipperd, who I have a tremendous amount of respect for, really appealed to me.

"The Sixers are an exciting team and proven performers over a long period of time, and I can't wait to get back involved."

The Sixers will begin their BBL|14 season by hosting the Melbourne Renegades at the SCG on Monday, December 16.