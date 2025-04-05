Harris earns friendlier Lord's reception after 'bucket list' ton

'Abused' by members on his last trip to Lord's, former Australia opener starts new county stint on a high

Marcus Harris has laughed that the 'bucket list' moment of scoring his first hundred at Lord's is a rather sweeter moment than during his last visit to the home of cricket two years ago.

The 32-year-old left-hander opened what looks set to be another fruitful county championship campaign with a handsome hundred on his Lancashire debut against Middlesex on Saturday.

The prolific Harris, who had previously plundered nine hundreds for two other counties, Gloucestershire and Leicestershire, began life for his new team by finishing 134 not out in a spectacular bow.

What a moment on Lancashire debut for Marcus Harris! 💯😍



🌹 #RedRoseTogether

But it was a very different moment to when he was last at the storied London venue as part of the Australian squad who got roundly abused in the Long Room by MCC members still seething about the perceived injustice of Alex Carey's stumping of Jonny Bairstow.

"To get a hundred in your first game for a new county's always good, but then to do it at Lord's, it's probably the best ground in the world, so that's definitely a bucket list thing and pretty special," said Harris.

Inside the Aussie rooms after Bairstow stumping | The Test

Then asked about his record at the ground, he could only laugh: "I've played one game ... and been abused by a lot of committee members!"

On a lovely Spring day, there was only applause this time as the diminutive Harris, coming in at four rather than his usual opening spot, struck 21 boundaries off 191 balls, guiding Lancashire to 9-353, 93 ahead on first innings.

"Definitely a bucket list thing and pretty special..." ✨💯



Marcus Harris reflects on a debut century for Lancashire on day two at Lord's.



Watch the full interview on #LancsTV! 💻👇



🌹 #RedRoseTogether

Harris's 30th first-class ton of his career was a welcome return to form after a largely disappointing summer campaign in Australia which began with him making a hundred and a fifty in a Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania.

He did however hit form right before leaving for the UK, scoring 161 in the Victorian Premier Cricket grand final to earn player-of-the-match honours in his club side St Kilda’s triumph over Carlton.

And the English air evidently suits Harris as he's now accumulated 2,360 runs as he starts his fifth season, becoming only the sixth overseas batter to make a ton on debut for the Red Rose county, two decades since Andrew Symonds achieved the same feat.

Harris made his best of a bit of luck early on when he charged spinner Zafar Gohar and would have been stumped on 11 if not saved by a faint inside edge deflection that fooled the keeper.

He wasn't the only Australian in form with the bat as his Victoria teammate Peter Handscomb, now leading Leicestershire, hit a 100-ball 63 at Cardiff to help give his side complete command on 8-426 in response to Glamorgan's 229 all out.

Victoria quick Fergus O'Neill continued his fine start to county life with Nottinghamshire, taking the last wicket against Durham to finish with a well-earned five-for, ending with figures of 22.5-3-81-5.

Performance of a high-scoring day, though, came from Somerset's England batter Tom Banton, who made a triple-century against Worcestershire at the familiar batting paradise of Taunton.

The 26-year-old made the highest first-class score in the county's history with his 344 off 381 balls, which featured 53 fours and a six, and put on 371 for the fifth wicket with James Rew (152) as Somerset closed on 6-637, a first-innings lead of 483 runs.

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Jack Edwards (April-May), Charli Knott (April-July)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green, Marcus Harris

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)