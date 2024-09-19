Dwarshuis to debut with Aussie squad depleted by illness

Bowling cover Ben Dwarshuis has been handed his first ODI cap in Nottingham

Left-armer Ben Dwarshuis has been rushed in for his one-day international debut as Australia battles a decimated squad list for the series opener against England at Trent Bridge.

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have all been ruled out with illness, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is injured, and Jake Fraser-McGurk was a line-ball call with hamstring tightness.

It's left Australia, who are understandably cautious given they are dealing with a swathe of illness and injury to their fast-bowling stocks, with just 12 of their 17-player squad to pick from for today's first ODI (first ball 9.30pm AEST).

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa England XI: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

They also only had 11 available for their previous match in Cardiff last Friday.

Captain Mitch Marsh lost the toss with Australia asked to field first under overcast skies in Nottingham.

The skipper will open the batting for the first time since last year's 50-over World Cup, partnering Travis Head who was in sublime form in T20 series against Scotland and England amid a golden 18-months of white-ball cricket.

Steve Smith will bat at first drop and Cameron Green at No.4, the position where he hit an unbeaten 39-ball 62 in a T20 against Scotland earlier this month.

Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey come straight into the XI after joining the Aussie squad following the T20 leg. The Australian Test gloveman fills in for Inglis who is battling quad soreness in what is his first ODI since being dropped one game into last year's World Cup campaign.

Off-spinning allrounder Matt Short provides a like-for-like replacement for Maxwell, with fellow allrounders Green and Aaron Hardie to help make up the remaining pace overs alongside Sean Abbott and Dwarshuis.

England have blooded rising 20-year-old allrounder Jacob Bethell in the one-day format after he stunned Australia with a breathtaking 44 off 24 in just his second international match in last Friday's second T20.

They also have also recalled Test wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for his third ODI cap while Harry Brook will captain with Jos Buttler out of the series with a calf injury.

Dwarshuis is one of Australia's only back up pace options left standing and was only added to Australia's touring party last week following side injuries to Xavier Bartlett and Riley Meredith.

Nathan Ellis was ruled out of the tour prior to that with a hamstring strain, while Spencer Johnson didn't make the trip over after going down with a side strain preparing for the T20 series.

Regular captain Pat Cummins has also remained at home to focus on strength and conditioning ahead of a five-Test home summer against India.

Hazlewood bowled at significant intensity during today's warm-up in a strong sign he is firming for a return ahead of the second ODI in Leeds on Saturday.

Dwarshuis impressed during a brief Hundred stint with Northern Superchargers last month with four wickets and 60 runs in two games, after earning a call-up following a strong T20 Blast season with Durham.

The 30-year-old New South Welshman was presented with men's ODI cap No.248 by state teammate Steve Smith prior to the toss.

Together with Abbott, the pair have formed a formidable new-ball partnership for Sydney Sixers over the years and are both among the top four wicket-takers in the competition's history.

Australia are on a 12-game winning streak in the 50-over format and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run over England to six matches in today's series opener.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 9.30pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 8pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST