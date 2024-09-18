All you need to know: England v Australia, first ODI

World champions Australia are on a 12-game winning streak and take on an England side with a new coach and captain

Match Facts

Who: England v Australia, first ODI

When: Thursday, September 19. Coin toss at 9pm AEST, first ball at 9.30pm AEST (12.30pm local time)

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Officials: Kumar Dharmasena and Alex Wharf (standing), Joel Wilson (third), Russell Warren (fourth), Andy Pycroft (match referee)

Teams

Australia: To be announced at the toss. Aussie skipper Mitch Marsh was tight lipped on the make-up of his side but plenty of intrigue surrounds who will open alongside Travis Head in the post-David Warner era. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglis filled the role in Australia's most recent ODI against West Indies in February, while Matt Short also did an outstanding job partnering Head in the T20 series. England: Captain Harry Brook also refrained from revealing his XI on match eve but confirmed he would bat at No.4 and Jofra Archer would play. Jamie Smith will also keep wicket and likely bat in the middle order.

Squads

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

A host of big guns return for Australia with Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey joining the squad for the ODIs. Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis also stay on from the T20s, while teenage tearaway Mahli Beardman will get his first experience with a senior Australia squad as a standby player.

England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner

Harry Brook will captain England for the first time with Jos Buttler still recovering from a calf injury. He will be the hosts' third new captain this summer after Ollie Pope stood in for Stokes during the Test series against Sri Lanka and Phil Salt for Buttler in last week's T20 series. Like the T20 series, England have a new-look squad for the five 50-over matches with 20-year-old allrounder Jacob Bethell poised to make his debut, with batter Jordan Cox and fast bowler John Turner also uncapped.

Series fixtures

How to recap

Local knowledge

Players to watch

Opener Travis Head was striking at 243 runs per 100 balls for his scores of 59 and 31 in the T20 series and with more time to bat in the 50-over matches, it's just a matter of time until he kicks on to a big score.

Having initially been overlooked for this series, Liam Livingstone is back in England's ODI set up and keen to nail down his place on the back of an outstanding T20 series with scores of 37 and 87 striking at 167 along with five wickets in six overs. The allrounder is wants to "play as much cricket for England" as he can, and these five matches present an ideal opportunity to cement his spot ahead of next year's Champions Trophy.

Recent form

Past 10 T20 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WWWWWWWWWW

The reigning men's world champions have been flawless since rallying against Sri Lanka in Lucknow to turn their 2023 World Cup campaign around. They're currently on a 12-game winning streak in the 50-over format and won their most recent series against West Indies in February 3-0.

England: LWLWWLLLLL

England had a torrid 2023 World Cup campaign, failing to reach the semi-finals after winning just three of nine group matches. They also lost their most recent series against West Indies in December. Matthew Mott has been sacked as coach and this series is a fresh start for a young side that Brendon McCullum will take charge of in January.

Last time they met

Australia officially ended England's ODI World Cup campaign the last time the two sides met with a 33-run victory in Ahmedabad last November. Adam Zampa, who will play his 100th ODI at Trent Bridge on Thursday was instrumental, scoring 29 runs at the death and didn't concede a boundary in his 3-21 off 10. Australia have won their past five ODIs against England following a 3-0 series triumph in 2022 against an understrength England that had just won the T20 World Cup days earlier.

Head-to-head

Overall: England (63 wins), Australia (88 wins), tied (2), no result (3) Since 2014: England (15 wins), Australia (19 wins) At Trent Bridge: England (1 win), Australia (2 wins), tied (1) Most runs: Eoin Morgan (1952), Ricky Ponting (1598), Michael Clarke (1430), Graham Gooch (1395), Aaron Finch (1354) Most wickets: Brett Lee (65), Glenn McGrath (53), Adil Rashid (47), Shane Watson (39), Mitchell Starc (38)

Rapid stats

Australia have won each of their last five men's ODIs against England; the last time they recorded a longer winning run against them in the format was a seven-match span from January 2014 to September 2015.

Australia have won each of their last two multi-game bilateral men's ODI series against England; the last time they recorded a longer winning run against them in such series was a span of three from September 2013 to September 2015.

This will be England's first men's ODI in 2024; it's the latest they have played their first match in the format in a calendar year since a six-wicket loss against West Indies in their first game in 1976.

England will be aiming for back-to-back wins in men's ODIs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham for the first time since June 2018, following their 48-run victory against Ireland in their last match at the venue in September last year.

England have a catch success rate of 85.2 per cent (121 of 142) in men's ODIs since the beginning of 2023, the best of any Test playing country in that time.

Australia have hit a boundary once every 7.5 balls faced in men's ODIs since the beginning of 2023 – the most frequent of any Test playing country in that time.

Adam Zampa (99) is one away from becoming the 32nd player to reach 100 appearances for Australia in men's ODIs; he's taken 24 wickets at an average of 12.3 across his last seven ODI innings against England.

Glenn Maxwell (3895) is 105 away from scoring 4000 runs for Australia in men's ODIs; he scored a century (108) in his most recent ODI innings against England in 2020.

Adil Rashid (199) is one away from becoming the third player to take 200 wickets for England in men's ODIs after James Anderson (269) and Darren Gough (234). He's taken 47 wickets against Australia in the format – the most of any player for England.

Steve Smith (Australia) has a batting good connection rate of 79.7 per cent from 620 balls faced in men's ODIs since the beginning of 2023 – the second-best rate of any player (minimum 90 balls faced) from a Test playing country in that time (Babar Azam – 80.8 per cent of 1258 balls faced for Pakistan).

Where to next?

The two sides head north to Headingley in Leeds where England won an enthralling Ashes Test last year by three wickets. The second ODI will kick off at 8pm AEST on Saturday live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

