Beardman bolts in as next-gen pace 'cartel' emerges

Mahli Beardman is the first of Australia's U19 World Cup-winning pace quartet to be in the mix for international duties

A month ago, Mahli Beardman's goal for the upcoming domestic summer was to play a few One-Day Cup games for Western Australia and sneak a Big Bash debut if the chance arose for Perth Scorchers.

The latest teenage tearaway in WA's pace production line, Beardman was content with biding his time behind the likes of Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson and Liam Haskett, as well as experienced domestic bowlers Joel Paris, Cameron Gannon, Matt Kelly and Charlie Stobo.

It's why at first, he thought he was being pranked when he woke up to a text message from national selector Tony Dodemaide on Monday morning asking him to join Australia's ODI squad in England.

Injury and management have left Australia's pace stocks depleted for their ongoing limited-overs tour of the UK with Beardman on his way to link up with the squad in Nottingham as a standby player ahead of a five-match 50-over series beginning Thursday.

The 19-year-old speedster – capable of hitting speeds above 140kph – was player-of-the-match in Australia's Under-19 World Cup final triumph over India in February and will join the touring party in the hope it will fast track his development.

An ODI debut could be closer than he likes to imagine, despite him having only a solitary List A match to his name.

"I'm trying not to think about it too much to be honest," Beardman said before flying out from Perth.

"Any time you get to represent your country in a men's senior team would be an absolute dream come true.

"But I'm trying to stay more focused on getting over there and soaking it all up and taking as many learnings and experiences away from it as I can.

"To have the honour to fly over and hang around the squad and soak up that environment, is so unexpected and surreal for me."

Beardman's call-up is the first sign that an exciting crop of teen pace prospects will soon be ready for the big time.

The pace quartet of Beardman, Callum Vidler, Tom Straker and Charlie Anderson was the major factor in Australia's dismantling of underage powerhouses India in the Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year.

Beardman took 3-15 from his seven overs, a performance that brought back memories of Josh Hazlewood's standout haul of 4-30 against Pakistan in the 2010 decider that marked Australia's most recent U19 title until last year.

The recent U19 graduates have drawn comparisons to the 'big three' of Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, not just for their bowling skills but also due to the group's close bond.

Australia's star quartet after the U19 World Cup: (from left) Beardman, Vidler, Anderson and Straker // ICC/Getty

Beardman (Scorchers) and Vidler (Brisbane Heat) both earned their maiden KFC BBL contracts last month, while all four hold state contracts for the upcoming season.

The connection was born out of a preceding U19s tour of England last year where two four-day and five 50-over matches served as crucial preparation for the side's World Cup tilt four months later.

"I feel like that was the start of our cartel gelling and getting an understanding of each other and who we are as people and as bowlers," Beardman told cricket.com.au after signing a two-year deal with the Scorchers in August.

"We built that friendship and real connection in England and then once we got to South Africa (for the World Cup), that foundation was already laid down and it was just awesome to be around that group again as we get along so well.

"I think it's just great for cricket to see those boys (doing) well. They all have good ball speed, and they've all got exceptional skills so Australian cricket is in a great place."

01:30 Play video Aussie pace too hot for India in U19 World Cup final

Like many aspiring cricketers his age, Beardman's "love of fast bowling" was inspired by seeing his idol Mitchell Johnson tear in during Australia's Ashes whitewash in 2013-14.

More than a decade on, Beardman has spent the pre-season closely observing two of Australia's most promising pacemen in Morris and Richardson.

Like Morris, Beardman is a product of the Margaret River region a few hours south of Perth.

"Lance and 'Richo' (Richardson) are probably the two best people I could ever watch bowl," said Beardman, who joined Melville Cricket Club when he made the move to the WA capital.

"I try and emulate my game plan pretty similarly to Jhye when he's bowling with the white ball or Lance with the red ball and steaming in for shorter spells and trying to make batters uncomfortable.

"It's amazing having them in my corner.

"There's not a lot of talking most times to be honest, it's just a lot of watching and being as big a sponge as possible.

"I just sit there and watch how they're going about it and occasionally ask questions … it's helped develop my cricket massively."

Cummins and Beardman (middle) pose for a photo after an U19 development opportunity at 22-23 Perth Test // Getty

No doubt that's what he'll be trying to emulate over the next fortnight in the UK where the surroundings will be familiar given the presence of state teammates Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly in the Australia squad.

And should he be parachuted in for an unexpected senior international debut, Beardman hopes his familiarity with English conditions gained during last year's U19 tour will help ease his nerves.

"Everything about (playing in the UK) is different and that's the appeal of it all," Beardman said yesterday. "Having different opportunities and experiences and being able to test myself in different conditions is something I look forward to.

"Mitch Starc and 'Hoff' (Hazlewood), it's just unbelievable knowledge and an invaluable experience (for me) so I can't wait to get over there and soak up as much knowledge as possible."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 9.30pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 8pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST