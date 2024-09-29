Every playing kit at the T20 World Cup

Check out the official playing kits for all 10 teams at this year's women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates

Squads, schedules and injury updates tend to make the biggest headlines ahead of a World Cup, but another solid point of interest always surrounds the kits each team will don at a tournament.

As the playing kits continue to be revealed, they'll be updated here. And every team’s playing squad will be available here.

Australia

After wearing Aussie gold in each of their last three consecutive T20 World Cup final triumphs, Australia will wear their current predominantly green kit at this event. The Asics kit for this year's tournament mirrors the kit designed for the 2023-24 home summer – also worn by the men at their T20 World Cup in June – and which is also in use this home summer. The side panels feature the Walkabout Wickets artwork that has been increasingly prevalent in Australian kits since it was created in 2016.

Sophie Molineux delivers in Australia's first warm-up match // Getty

The Aussies will enter a T20 World Cup with primarily green kit for the first time, although their 2014 kit could almost be considered mainly green. The Australians have tried a number of different colours across their 15-year history in the competition including black and orange-gold, but their greatest successes have come using the brighter, yellow 'Aussie gold' kits.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have unveiled a fresh dark green kit for this tournament, with plenty of texture to be found in the smaller details. As expected, their tiger mascot makes an appearance on the lower third of the shirt in a lighter green, while there is a subtle tiger stripes pattern on the trunk of the shirt. The finish touch makes the shirt: a striking red claw mark across the left-hand side.

Bangladesh's Taj Nehar shows off the Tigers' kit // Getty

England

England are sticking with the kit they wore throughout their recent home summer, which is also the one worn by their men during their own T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. Like many of their recent T20 kits this one is also predominantly red, but in a more vibrant, lighter shade than their 2023 version. The blue of that previous design has been reduced to detail atop the shoulders and sleeve cuffs, and it appears to have a subtle pinstripe look.

The star above the three lions of the ECB logo represents the one T20 World Cup won by England, who were in inaugural champions at home in 2009.

Nat Sciver-Brunt in her England red // Getty

India

India’s men claimed a drought-breaking T20 World Cup title in this kit earlier this year, and fans will desperately hope for a repeat success that would delivery their first women’s title. There’s a bold splash of orange on the shoulders and sleeves is bold, and the collar features the tricolour of saffron, white and green. It’s a much different look to the mostly blue number India wore at the last World Cup, where they were knocked out of the semi-finals by Australia.

Renuka Singh Thakur ready to celebrate in the striking India kit // Getty

New Zealand

We got a sneak peek at New Zealand's strip during their recent T20 series in Australia, which has incorporated electric blue with the traditional black. The White Fern logo and bold 'NEW ZEALAND' text in brilliant white always stands out nicely against the black base, and the blues geometric shapes don't detract from that.

Is blue and black the winning combination for New Zealand? // Getty

Pakistan

Like their men did earlier this year, Pakistan’s women will be donning what they have dubbed the Matrix Jersey in this tournament. Green is the primary colour, with a couple of shades on the abstract geometric pattern, with a grandad collar.

Sadia Iqbal's already got a gold star // Getty

Scotland

Scotland are making their women’s T20 World Cup debut in Dubai and they are making a splash with this pink, purple and blue kit. It is the same one donned by their men at their World Cup in the USA and Caribbean earlier this year, and it is a welcome sight to see it make its way to the UAE.

A fan favourite kit at the men's edition, the Scottish pink returns for the women, as seen here on Kathryn Bryce // Getty

South Africa

South Africa wore a predominantly green kit at their home tournament in early 2023, where they finished runners-up to Australia in the final. This uniform is a change-up from that, with yellow taking centre stage on the shirt alongside the colours of their flag draped across the shoulders, and with a subtle protea flower motif on the trunk. Green sleeves and pants round out the ensemble.

A bit of colour from the 'rainbow nation', modelled here by Sinalo Jafta // Getty

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are another team to debut a new-look kit at this tournament, moving on from the lighter blue number with the realistic-looking golden lion that they wore in their famous maiden Asia Cup triumph in July. A vignette effect that sees a very light blue in the centre become a very dark shade on the shoulders, sides and sleeves, while their sword-wielding lion features on the front. The gold trimmings are a nice touch.

Many shades of blue from Ama Kanchana's Sri Lanka // Getty

West Indies

The Windies have taken inspiration from their men's team and will have a very similar kit to the side that hosted the men's tournament three months ago. The golden front breaks up the traditional maroon fit, with a chaotic pattern meant to represent partying and fireworks. The light blue trimmings on the sleeves are a good addition and break up two otherwise harsh colours.

Hayley Matthews will be leading from the front for WI // Getty

