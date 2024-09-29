Aussies blessed with opening options as Short grabs chance

Matt Short did his hopes of a long-term place as Australian opener no harm in Bristol

Having laid out his plan three weeks ago to make David Warner's former opening spot his own, Matt Short saved his best for last to help Australia end their UK tour with a 3-2 ODI series victory.

Australia rotated their opening combination throughout the five-match series as they continue their search for Warner's permanent replacement, with Short and captain Mitch Marsh both enlisted to partner Travis Head against England.

While Marsh's regular spot prior to Warner's retirement was at first drop, his record at the top is also outstanding with his average of 47 from 14 innings his best of any position.

But with Marsh missing for the series decider in Bristol overnight due to soreness, Short seized his chance and this time he kicked on, which he was unable to do in his two previous innings of 29 and 14.

The 28-year-old posted his maiden one-day international half-century in just 23 balls – the fastest in the 50-over format for an Australian man against their Ashes rivals – as the tourists raced to beat the impending downpour in England's southwest.

The right-hander latched onto anything remotely short, batting on despite receiving treatment for a groin issue mid-innings to thump four sixes square of the wicket on the leg side, including two off Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse that cleared the stands completely.

01:26 Play video Every six: Short goes large in maiden ODI fifty

When he was out edging behind for 58 the ball after he'd driven Potts through the covers for his seventh boundary, Australia were well ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score and only needed the rain to hold off long enough for the minimum 20 overs to be completed.

Quizzed following their series-clinching 49-run DLS victory, Marsh said they hadn't settled on a permanent partner for Head as they continue to test different combinations ahead next year's Champions Trophy.

"One of our themes for the tour was flexibility," Marsh said.

"We had a lot of moving parts (with injury and illness) within the last couple of weeks, so (different) guys got opportunities. I guess who opens regularly with 'Heady', we'll have to wait and see."

Whoever does line-up alongside Head in the next global tournament in Pakistan in February will have a crucial role in Australia's tilt for a second piece of 50-over silverware in the space of 15 months.

Key to Australia's run to last year's ODI World Cup crown and their subsequent 14-game winning streak has been their destructiveness in the Powerplay.

No team has struck at a quicker rate than Australia (115) in the first 10 overs since the start of last year's men's ODI World Cup and Short's strike rate of 129 from his three innings this series makes him a prime candidate to keep up their impressive scoring rate.

The Victorian's success partnering Head in the preceding T20 series against England, where the pair put on 86 and 52 for the first wicket inside the six-over Powerplay, will also help his case to land the job in Australia's white-ball sides.

Jake Fraser-McGurk's struggles in Scotland earlier this month allowed Short to come straight into the side in Southampton for the first T20 against England after missing the three-match series in Edinburgh due the birth of his son Austin.

He immediately looked at home in the position where he's dominated for Adelaide Strikers over the past three years, making good on his pre-series promise to "take the opportunity to cement (his) spot in the side".

And with just over a month until Australia's men's home summer kicks off with a three ODIs against Pakistan followed by three T20s against the same opponent, Short certainly leaves the UK following his career-best effort at top of the selectors' minds.

"I thought our senior players stood up when it mattered in games this series and we also got to blood some young guys who will gain a lot of value out of playing away for Australia in England," Marsh said.

