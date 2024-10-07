LIVE: Test stars featuring in opening Sheffield Shield round

Travis Head, Mitch Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne among those playing on opening day of Shield season

Victoria v Tasmania, Junction Oval

Watch the VIC v TAS free live stream here

The 2024-25 Sheffield Shield season is officially underway with Tasmania choosing to field first against Victoria at the Junction Oval.

Former Queensland spinner Matt Kuhenmann makes his debut for the Tigers, earning Tigers cap No.213 on a green-tinged pitch.

Kuhnemann was Tasmania's main off-season acquisition after he was squeezed out of the Bulls' Shield XI due to Mitch Swepson's red-ball form.

The left-armer will do battle with fellow Test-capped spinner Todd Murphy throughout the match, with the pair Australian teammates for three Tests during last year's tour of India.

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (c), Tom Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Sam Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Fergus O'Neill, Todd Murphy, Cameron McClure Tasmania: Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Matt Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell

Murphy is the sole spinner in Victoria's five-man bowling attack which also features Sam Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Fergus O'Neill and Cameron McClure.

Peter Handscomb takes the captaincy for the Vics in the absence of the injured Will Sutherland. Neither Scott Boland nor Glenn Maxwell were considered for this match but are in the frame to play round two against New South Wales.

Last year's runners up Tasmania have a settled top order, with Jake Weatherald the main addition after playing just one Shield match last summer.

Reigning player-of-the-season Beau Webster will have his work cut out matching his efforts of last summer, when he scored 938 runs and took 30 wickets.

New South Wales v South Australia, Cricket Central

Watch the NSW v SA free live stream here

In Sydney, wet weather and a soggy outfield delayed the toss for the New South Wales v South Australia match at Silverwater's Cricket Central.

However when the coin landed, NSW captain Moises Henriques chose to bat first.

Josh Philippe was presented with his Baggy Blue cap before play and is listed to bat at No.6 while fellow recruit Nic Maddinson will open the batting.

NSW: Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Liam Hatcher South Australia: Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (c), Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Daniel Drew, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham

The Blues opted for two spinners in their line up, with Test champion Nathan Lyon to be partnered by leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha.

Lyon is the only NSW-listed Test star to play this round, although it's likely some of Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood will feature as the Shield continues.

South Australia have been boosted by two Test players of their own in Travis Head and Alex Carey, both of whom will feature in the middle order. SA too have gone for two spinners with Ben Manenti partnering Lloyd Pope.

Western Australia v Queensland, WACA Ground

Watch the WA v QLD free live stream from 10:30am AWST

In the first round's other match, Mitch Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja have all been named as Western Australia take on Queensland at the WACA Ground.

Labuschagne is captaining the Bulls for the first time since taking over as full-time skipper. He won the toss and sent the reigning champions in, with debutant quick Tom Straker getting his first taste of Shield cricket.

Queensland XI: Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Tom Straker Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Jayden Goodwin, Mitchell Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Corey Rocchiccioli

Marsh will bat at four for the home side, who have listed Australian white-ball players Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly at six and seven respectively.

Brody Couch will make his Shield debut for WA after crossing from Victoria over the winter.