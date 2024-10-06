All the Sheffield Shield squads for round one

Find all the Shield team news as the squads come in ahead of Tuesday's opening round

Plenty will be on the line when the Sheffield Shield's 123rd season kicks off this Tuesday with matches in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

A handful of Test stars are expected to play in the opening round, while more could follow over the coming weeks with no men's international cricket for Australia scheduled for the month of October.

While the Test side is reasonably settled ahead of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India this summer, there are still some question marks over selection, meaning players will be eager to put their best foot forward.

Here are the squads for each team (to be updated as they come in):

Sheffield Shield, round one (Oct 8-11)

NSW squad: Moises Henriques (c), Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Jack Nisbet, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha

Nathan Lyon will play his first match in three months when he leads a Blues bowling attack that could also feature emerging leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha.

Josh Philippe and Nic Maddinson will play their first Shield games since crossing to NSW from Western Australia and Victoria respectively over the winter.

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have not been named but some of those big-name players could feature for NSW in the coming weeks.

Sean Abbott will miss due to a hamstring concern he picked up on Australia's white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, while fellow pace spearheads Jackson Bird and Chris Tremain are also still recovering from injuries.

It leaves youngsters Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher and Jack Nisbet to lead the pace attack.

SA squad: yet to be announced

WA squad: yet to be announced

Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

Marnus Labuschagne will skipper the Bulls for the first time since being appointed the state's full-time captain, while his predesessor and fellow Test batter Usman Khawaja will also turn out in Perth.

Jimmy Peirson will take the gloves after his surprise omission from the one-day side to begin the season, while NSW converts Tom Straker and Lachlan Hearne could receive their maroon caps if named in the final XI.

Fringe Australia players Matthew Renshaw and Michael Neser will be eager to push their cases against the three-time reigning Shield champions.

Queensland have a lengthy injury list headlined by Australia white-ball quick Xavier Bartlett (side strain), while Callum Vidler (groin), Jem Ryan (hamstring), Hugh Weibgen (finger) and Gurinder Sandhu (calf) are also all managing issues.

Victoria squad: yet to be announced

Tasmania squad: yet to be announced