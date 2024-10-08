T20 World Cup finals race: How the groups are shaping up

At the midway point of the group stage, here is how the 10 teams are placed in the battle for semi-finals berths

Group A

1. Australia (4 points)

Played 2 | Won 2 | Lost 0 | NRR +2.524

Games remaining:

Oct 11 v Pakistan (Dubai) Oct 13 v India (Sharjah)

Australia are well on track after they made it two from two when they thrashed New Zealand on Tuesday to put a foot in the semi-finals. They will want to put solidify that position when they play Pakistan next up, while a blockbuster showdown with India looms as their final group game, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s team could be playing to keep their tournament alive.

2. Pakistan (2 points)

Played 2 | Won 1 | Lost 1 | NRR 0.555

Games remaining:

Oct 11 v Australia (Dubai) Oct 14 v New Zealand (Dubai)

Pakistan started the tournament with a brilliant win over Sri Lanka but were brought back to earth with a loss to India a couple of days later. Their semi-finals hopes are alive but to qualify, they will likely need to upset two higher-ranked opponents in Australia and New Zealand. On their side is their decent NRR however, and if both New Zealand and India drop upcoming games, they could squeeze in with just one more win.

3. New Zealand (2 points)

Played 2 | Won 1 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.050

Games remaining:

Oct 12 v Sri Lanka (Sharjah) Oct 14 v Pakistan (Dubai)

New Zealand’s dream start to the tournament saw them thump India by 58 runs, but they came crashing down to earth in a 60-run loss to Australia that severely hurt their NRR and saw them drop behind Pakistan on the table. It’s not all doom and gloom for the White Ferns, however, who have lower-ranked rivals in Sri Lanka and Pakistan left to play. They will go into both as favourites and two wins would put them in a very good position to qualify for semi-finals.

4. India (2 points)

Played 2 | Won 1 | Lost 1 | NRR -1.217

Games remaining:

Oct 9 v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Oct 13 v Australia (Sharjah)

India’s thrashing at the hands of New Zealand was a big blow to their NRR and they did little to improve it when they edged to victory against Pakistan. Wednesday’s clash with Sri Lanka will be make-or-break – a loss would essentially be tournament over, while even a narrow win would leave them in a very tricky position going into their final group game against Australia. New Zealand's heavy loss to Australia has helped their cause.

5. Sri Lanka (0 points)

Played 2 | Won 0 | Lost 2 | NRR -1.667

Games remaining:

Oct 9 v India (Dubai) Oct 12 v New Zealand (Sharjah)

Sri Lanka arrived at the World Cup full of confidence and dreaming of a maiden finals berth after winning their first Asia Cup in July. But back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Australia have all but put those hopes to bed, and Sri Lanka will mostly be out to play spoiler and influence other teams’ top-four chances in their last two games.

Group B

1. England (4 points)

Played 2 | Won 2 | Lost 0 | NRR 0.653

Games remaining:

Oct 13 v Scotland (Sharjah) Oct 15 v West Indies (Dubai)

England’s win over South Africa means they have one foot in the semi-finals already with a five-day break between matches. They’ll want to finish on top of the table and give themselves the – theoretical – easier past to the decider, and should be about to account for local rivals Scotland. The game against West Indies could prove a bit trickier.

2. West Indies (2 points)

Played 2 | Won 1 | Lost 1 | NRR 1.154

Games remaining:

Oct 10 v Bangladesh (Sharjah) Oct 15 v England (Dubai)

The Windies’ will be ruing their big first-up loss to South Africa, but Hayley Matthews’ team did get a massive NRR boost from their victory over Scotland. But the path to the semi-finals will require them to knock off the in-form England – unless Bangladesh or Scotland can upset the Proteas.

3. South Africa (2 points)

Played 2 | Won 1 | Lost 1 | NRR 0.245

Games remaining:

Oct 9 v Scotland (Dubai) Oct 12 v Bangladesh (Dubai)

South Africa’s hopes of finishing on top of the group likely rested on defeating England, but they could still nab the No.1 seeding if Heather Knight’s team drop one of their remaining games. The Proteas’ healthy NRR means two more wins should be plenty to qualify, and they will go into both remaining matches as favourites.

4. Bangladesh (2 points)

Played 2 | Won 1 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.125

Games remaining:

Oct 10 v West Indies (Sharjah) Oct 12 v South Africa (Dubai)

Bangladesh started the tournament on a dream note when they knocked off Scotland in their opening game to secure their first T20 World Cup win in a decade. Their defeat to England brought them back down to earth somewhat, and semi-finals will require something special but they will be out to cause in upset or two in their remaining games.

5. Scotland (0 points)

Played 2 | Won 0 | Lost 2 | NRR -1.897

Games remaining:

Oct 9 v South Africa (Dubai) Oct 13 v England (Sharjah)

Scotland’s first women’s T20 World Cup campaign has two far produced two heavy defeats, but Kathryn Bryce’s team have two more chances to seal an historic first win at the tournament.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: Beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.