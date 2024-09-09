Ultimate guide to the 2024 women's T20 World Cup

Get all the key team, venue and broadcast details ahead of the women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates

When does it start?

The warm-up matches get underway on September 28 (12am on September 29 AEST) before the tournament proper begins when Thursday, October 3 when Bangladesh meets Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Australia’s first warm-up match is against fierce foes England at the ICC Academy on September 29 at 6pm local time (September 30, 12am AEST) before a hit-out game against West Indies on October 1 at 6pm local (October 2, 12am AEST).

Alyssa Healy’s team will then begin their quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title on October 5 (12am on October 6 AEST) when they meet an in-form Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The tournament was originally due to be hosted by Bangladesh with matches in Dhaka and Sylhet. But the event was moved to the United Arab Emirates in mid-August, due to political turmoil and violence in Bangladesh.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be contested by 10 nations, with the top six finishers from the last event in 2023 joined by Pakistan, who claimed their spot as the next highest ranked team at the February 2023 cut-off date. Bangladesh take their spot as tournament hosts despite the shift in host country, while the final two spots are filled by Sri Lanka and Scotland, who earned their spots at the qualifying event held in the UAE earlier in the year.

Scotland are making their first women’s T20 World Cup appearance.

How can I watch the tournament?

All 23 matches will be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video online subscription streaming service in Australia after the internet giant acquired the Aussie broadcast rights for all ICC events for 2024-27.

There will be no free-to-air Australian broadcast of any men's or women's ICC events under the deal. You can read more about that here.

Prime Video will also produce on-demand highlights packages after every match.

Prime Video is included in a Prime membership, which is better known for free shipping for Amazon's online shopping arm. Prime members will be able to watch ICC matches anywhere and anytime through the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices and Apple TV, as well as through a web browser. Through the app, subscribers will be able to download matches to their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new Prime members, which is quite handy given Australia's first fixture is October 5 and the final is on October 20.

How's the time difference?

All the games are scheduled to begin at either 2pm or 6pm local time. In bad news for the sleeping patterns of Australian viewers, all of Australia’s group games, plus all the finals, will be played at 6pm. There’s also the start of daylight savings on October 6 to take into account!

This means that for viewers in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, the ACT and Tasmania, Australia’s opening game against Sri Lanka will begin at midnight on Sunday, October 6 (and yes, for those in states with daylight savings, this means that the clock will go forward an hour at 2am, two hours into the match). For those in South Australia or the Northern Territory it will begin at 11.30pm on Saturday, October 5, while for those in WA it will start at 10pm.

Australia’s remaining matches, and the tournament finals, will begin at 1am for those in Victoria, NSW, Tasmania and the ACT, and for those in SA, they will begin at 12.30am.

For those wanting to watch as much cricket as possible, the start times for the afternoon games are much friendlier, beginning at 8pm AEST, 9pm AEDT, 8.30pm ACDT, 7.30 ACST or 6pm WST.

Where do I get live scores, news and highlights?

The cricket.com.au website and CA Live app is the place to go for live scores and the latest news throughout the tournament. We'll also have extensive coverage each day with reports, video recaps, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew on the ground in the UAE. Our reporter Laura Jolly is following the Aussie team throughout the World Cup to bring fans closer to the action.

What's the tournament format?

The 10 teams are split into two groups of five, with teams meeting each other once in a single round robin to decide the top two teams to progress to the semi-finals.

The top-spot finisher in the group will meet the second-place finisher in the two semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final in Dubai.

2024 Women's T20 World Cup Groups Group A Group B Australia Bangladesh India England New Zealand Scotland Pakistan South Africa Sri Lanka West Indies

Australia team news

Darcie Brown has recovered from a foot injury to be named in Australia's squad but there was no room for in-form spinner Jess Jonassen.

Brown was the only inclusion to the group that featured in Australia's last T20 series in March.

The quick was originally named for that Dhaka tour before pulling out at the last minute with a foot injury, but the 21-year-old has now recovered and is set to form an exciting express duo with Tayla Vlaeminck.

Vlaeminck is set to play in her first World Cup since the 2018 event in the West Indies, after she missed the 2020 and 2023 T20 tournaments and the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand due to injury.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux will play in an ICC event for the first time since she stole the show on stage with Katy Perry at the MCG in 2020, continuing her upwards trajectory after breaking back into the national side earlier this year.

Australia 2024 women's T20 World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

What are the host venues?

The original schedule had Group A based in Sylhet and Group B in Dhaka, but the close proximity of the two new venues in Dubai and Sharjah means all teams will be based in Dubai, and games from both groups will be split between the two grounds.

Australia will play three of their four group stage matches at Sharjah Cricket Ground, while their match against Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The first semi-final on October 17 and the final on October 20 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second semi-final will be played at Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 18.

Ok, so lay out all the Aussie matches for me

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: v Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, midnight Oct 6 AEST

October 8: v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 9 AEDT

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.

What about reserve days?

The two semi-finals and the final have reserve days in the calendar in the unlikely event weather will interfere in the UAE.

Should either semi-final be unable to complete, the higher placed side from the group stage will progress.

How do I buy tickets?

The ICC expect to confirm ticket sale details imminently.

What does the winner get?

The ICC has yet to confirm details, but the governing body did announce last year that it would introduce equal prize money for men’s and women’s events going forward. Under those new guidelines, teams are to receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

At the most recent men’s T20 World Cup in June, India took home a hefty US$2.45m (A$3.7m) for winning the trophy.

Runners-up South Africa earned US$1.28m, while the losing semi-finalists took home US$787,500 each. Teams that did not advance past the group stage received US$382,500 each.

Additionally, every team received an extra US$31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.