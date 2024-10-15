Penna stars with powerful century to lead Strikers win

There were some big knocks in the T20 Spring Challenge on Tuesday led by Madeline Penna and Meg Lanning

Lanning makes light work of Sixers total

A Meg Lanning masterclass has steered the Melbourne Stars to an eight-wicket victory over Sydney Sixers in the T20 Spring Challenge at Hurstville Oval.

It was vintage Lanning on display during the run chase, as the former Australian captain broke through with an unbeaten 92 after threatening to go big in her first two innings. Her near century knock featured 10 fours and two sixes in a brilliant display of batting.

Lanning called for the power surge at the perfect time, partnering with Tess Flintoff to score 32 runs in the two overs to race towards the target of 131 set by the Sixers.

Flintoff (17 from 18) and Sophie Reid (21 from 21) played supporting roles in the chase as Lanning hit the winning runs with a four to finish just short of a century.

Earlier in the day, the Sixers were sent in to bat by the Stars and their innings got off to the worst start possible when Elsa Hunter was out for a golden duck to the bowling of Flintoff.

The shaky start continued when the Sixers lost Mathilda Carmichael and Kate Pelle not long after and were sitting at 3-31 in the fifth over.

The steady hand of Erin Burns steadied the ship for the Sixers as wickets fell around her. Burns finishing the innings on 65 not out from 49 balls to help the Sixers reach a respectable total of 131.

Ultimately it wasn’t enough to defend and leaves the Sixers with just one win in the Spring Challenge while the Stars' win puts them in contention for the finals with one game to come for both sides.

Magnificent Penna leads Strikers to victory

A maiden T20 ton for Madeline Penna has powered the Adelaide Strikers to a 17-run win over the Melbourne Renegades at Karen Rolton Oval.

Penna came to the crease under pressure when the Strikers lost their first wicket in just the second over, but the 24-year-old stood tall to play a powerful innings which propelled the Strikers to the highest score of the Spring Challenge so far with 5-173.

The innings displayed some of the best hitting of the campaign with Penna smacking an impressive 20 boundaries. It took 34 balls for her to reach 50 and just 25 more to make it to her century.

Katie Mack started strongly for the Strikers, scoring 26 from 20 opening the batting but the rest of the Strikers lineup were happy to let Penna go to work as a strong score was set for the Renegades to chase.

Early on it looked as if the Renegades were going to chase the total with time to spare, sitting well above the required run rate at the start of the innings thanks to Naomi Stalenberg (27 off 11).

When the Renegades lost Nicole Faltum and Georgia Prestwidge in quick succession, Courtney Webb and Emma de Broughe stepped up bring up a 50-run partnership in just 23 balls.

It all came crashing down for the Renegades once Webb and de Broughe were dismissed in consecutive overs. Sarah Coyte fought back briefly but after she was caught by Paris Hall.

The ‘Gades lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs, falling well short of the target.

Amanda-Jade Wellington was the best of the Strikers bowlers finishing with figures of 4-18, helping the Strikers keep their finals hopes alive.

The Spring Challenge continues on Wednesday with a triple-header of matches.

