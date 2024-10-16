Aussies waiting until last minute to make Healy decision

Captain was wearing boot and crutches on the eve of the semi-final against South Africa

Australia will wait until the last minute to make a call on whether Alyssa Healy will feature in their T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa, giving the Aussie skipper every chance to get herself up for the knockout game.

Healy, who suffered a foot injury in Australia’s group-stage win over Pakistan and missed the subsequent match against India, did not take part in the squad’s final training session at the ICC Academy on Wednesday night.

The Australian camp has not disclosed specifics around the nature of Healy’s aliment, but the wicketkeeper-batter was wearing a boot and on crutches when she watched that final group game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

However, it is believed to be a recurrence of an injury Healy had dealt with during the winter, during Australia’s long layoff between tours.

Healy herself was upbeat when speaking to the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast this week in the lead-up to the semi-final, which will get underway at 1am Friday AEDT.

"(It’s) not much fun, I will put it that way (but) thankfully, it wasn't my calf," Healy said.

"I'm still in the squad, so I haven't been replaced and there's still the chance that I can take part in this tournament.

"It was bloody sore at the time ... as you could probably tell by the extra expression on my face, but it's play on and hopefully get myself right for either a semi or a final."

If Healy does not play on Thursday, Grace Harris would likely continue filling in for the Australian opener at the top of the order, while Beth Mooney would remain behind the stumps.

However, if the Australia captain does play, there will be a big decision to be made on the balance of the XI – whether to keep Harris in the middle-order to bolster the batting, or include the raw pace of Darcie Brown, who has bowled only one over in each of the two games she has played this tournament.

Australia were put to the test in their final group game against India, where they remained composed as Harmanpreet Kaur stormed home, holding on for a nine-run win.

After three relatively straightforward wins to start the tournament, allrounder Ellyse Perry hoped that challenge would stand Australia in good stead to tackle the Proteas.

"It's always really helpful to be exposed to that pressure and that challenge from opposition," Perry told reporters in Dubai on Wednesday.

"It felt like a bit of a step up the other night, particularly with the full crowd there ... it was a situation we've been in before but hadn't been to be exposed during this World Cup so far.

"I thought the way we rose to that and just adapted to the challenge was awesome."

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has meanwhile remained with her teammates in Dubai despite being ruled out of the tournament after dislocating her shoulder and being replaced in the squad by allrounder Heather Graham.

"(We're just) trying and be as connected as possible and look after our mates," Perry said.

"When stuff like that happens, and you see things bring your mate down like injury, it just strengthens that resolve to get around each other and be supportive.

"But it's really important to stay consistent and stick to the same processes that we've got, and maintain that level of emotional consistency, too.

"Tay is still around the group, which is great. It's lovely to have her smiling face here and she's just an amazing character, and Midge (Healy) is such an important leader in our group, and is still contributing just as much so not too much has changed."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: beat India by nine runs

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: Australia v South Africa, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2: West Indies v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

