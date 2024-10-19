History beckons as White Ferns, Proteas eye first trophy

New Zealand have waited 14 years for another chance, as they take on Proteas determined to repair their 2023 heartbreak in the World Cup final

In Barbados in 2010, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine came within a foot – Ellyse Perry’s, to be precise – of T20 World Cup glory.

Devine was on strike facing the last ball of the final and needed five runs to win the game or a four to send it to a Super Over.

Devine hammered a powerful straight drive – a shot that should have rocketed down the ground to the boundary - but Perry managed to somehow stick out her right foot and deflect the ball to mid-on, conceding just a single and sealing her team’s first title.

Ellyse Perry celebrates as Australia win the 2010 title // Getty

It has taken more than 14 years, but Devine and Bates will finally get another chance at winning an ICC trophy when they take on an in-form South Africa at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (1am Monday AEDT).

South Africa too know the heartbreak of losing a final to Australia, and their wounds are much fresher.

Their hopes of a maiden trophy were denied in Cape Town in February last year, when they fell 19 runs short of Australia in the final at Newlands.

The Proteas XI that is likely to take the field in Dubai on Sunday will be almost identical to the one left shattered in 2023, only the retired Shabnim Ismail will be absent.

South Africa following last year's T20 World Cup final // Getty

South Africa conquered their demons when they thrashed Australia in the first semi-final on Thursday, but speaking to media on Saturday, allrounder Chloe Tryon said they knew the job was not done yet.

"That was a tough pill to swallow," Tryon said of the 2023 final.

"We had to go back and really reflect on how we wanted to progress from that and how we wanted to get back into a final.

"Playing that final (against Australia) we were in two minds, especially batting, we got ourselves behind the nine ball.

"We got flustered … but I feel like throughout this tournament we've been very calm and very clear on how we want to do things.

"I feel that we also feel like we have nothing to lose – we didn't come into the tournament being nervous at the fact that we had played a final and there was a big expectation on us to get to another final.

"We know we still have one more hurdle, but we gave ourselves the best chance to pick up a World Cup, we beat the best team in the world and it shows the character of the team."

Sophie Devine is consoled after the 2010 T20 World Cup final // Getty

New Zealand entered this tournament on a 10-game losing streak and likely did not expect to find themselves still alive on October 20.

Bates said it had taken until Saturday morning for their narrow semi-final win over West Indies to sink in.

The 38-year-old veteran of 170 T20Is knows all too well how rare these opportunities can be for those who have not had the fortune of wearing green and gold over the past 15 years.

"It wasn't actually until today when I went and had a swim at the beach, that it hit me and I got a bit teary-eyed," Bates said on Saturday.

"I think with the adrenaline and everything that's going on, you're just in a bit of shock … and the emotions of just messages from home, family, and friends, and sharing that happiness with them.

"If you've been a White Ferns fan while I've been in the team, there's been a lot of ups and downs, highs and lows, and they've ridden that rollercoaster with you.

"Today it's just about processing that and getting that out of the system and going again."

Sunday will be Devine’s final T20I as New Zealand captain, while it remains to be seen whether she, Bates or fellow veteran Lea Tahuhu will continue their careers as far as the next T20 World Cup in England in mid-2026.

Bates and Devine are also among seven players at this tournament who have been part of all nine women’s T20 World Cups – alongside South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp – and they played in both of New Zealand’s previous finals in 2009 and 2010.

Finally clinching the trophy that had eluded them their entire careers would be the ultimate reward, Bates said.

"When you play a team sport, your ultimate goal is to be a world champion," she said.

"It's been all those tournaments that have motivated me and I know Sophie as well.

"It feels like it's just all built to this moment and we get one more opportunity tomorrow to have a good dig – I think that's the most overwhelming thing about it, it’s felt like a really long journey to get back to this point.

"That's what I've been chasing personally and as a group.

"So, I think especially from where we've come from, when a team's been able to bounce back after 10 losses in a row, the pride, and the resilience that we have as a group makes it so special, and we've never given up on each other."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

October 18: Semi-final 2: New Zealand beat West Indies by eight runs

October 20: Final: South Africa v New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

