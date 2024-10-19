How NZ went from record loss streak to a World Cup final

New Zealand's form book went out the window with a squad full of belief and inspired by a new crop of rising stars

On the eve of New Zealand's opening T20 World Cup game against India, captain Sophie Devine was asked how she planned to inject momentum into a team that was on a record 10-game losing streak in the format.

At that point, the White Ferns had lost 17 of 26 T20Is since the previous ICC tournament in South Africa in early 2023, while this year to date had yielded just one win from 13 T20Is, albeit with all of those played against the world's top two teams in England and Australia.

But Devine was adamant that the results on paper were not the be-all, and along the way, they were building something with a new crop of up-and-coming players.

Few outside of their squad could have predicted they would outlast the 'big three' of Australia, England and India to seal a spot in Sunday's decider – their first final in an ICC women's event since 2010.

But that is exactly what they have done: first knocking off India in a 58-run upset to start the World Cup, in a result that would prove fatal to India's trophy hopes.

The White Ferns then overcame a 60-run loss to Australia to see off Sri Lanka and Pakistan and book their semi-final berth.

After edging past West Indies – who were responsible for England's early exit – in that knockout game, all that stands between New Zealand and their first T20 World Cup trophy is an in-form South Africa.

"It's been a tough year, but I think it speaks volumes of the character and the people in the group," allrounder Amelia Kerr said following the semi-final in Sharjah.

"Those series were tough, and they were against England and Australia who are both two world-class teams, but although we didn't win the amount of learnings we took from them (was significant).

"Losses can dent your confidence but coming to a World Cup you want to stay positive and believe that you can win any game and hopefully those losses made us better, I think they 100 per cent have."

For White Ferns stalwarts Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu, the chance to play South Africa in a final is reward for years of toil with little silverware to show for it.

Before Friday night, their last semi-final in an ICC event was in 2016, and the only prize New Zealand had claimed at a major women's tournament since their ODI World Cup triumph in 2000 was a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2022.

Bates, 37, and Devine, 35, are the only remaining members from the 2010 T20 World Cup squad that suffered a last-ball defeat to Australia in the final in Barbados.

"As a group, I think we've been through a lot, but also the fact that (Suzie, Sophie and Lea) played so many years before us, they've been through so much, they've been through the game where they played it for nothing, they've gone through the semi-professional phase to now being professional and so I guess the memories they've had together is pretty special," Kerr said.

"As a young player in this group that's been around a while now, I would love to have the opportunity to help win a World Cup for them, because of what they've done for New Zealand cricket and for our players."

Kerr – herself a veteran of 84 T20Is at the ripe old age of 24 – will play in her first World Cup final on Sunday, where she will be New Zealand's key weapon with the ball alongside fellow spinner Eden Carson, who is 23.

The pair are front and centre of the White Ferns' young guard, which also includes the 20-year-old trio of spinner Fran Jonas, wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze and opener Georgia Plimmer.

All three were part of New Zealand's U19 World Cup squad in January 2023 and are now staples of the senior squad.

"Over the past 12-18 months we brought in a really young squad and to see them grow and shine … it certainly makes me proud, sort of like a proud mum," Devine said ahead of the semi-final.

"To see the growth that they've had from that tournament, where it was really hard for them to be thrown into that and the expectations on them.

"Probably no one has expected us to be here and I guess that's the Kiwi way though, we fly under the radar … but when we play our best cricket we can win this thing."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

October 18: Semi-final 2: New Zealand beat West Indies by eight runs

October 20: Final: South Africa v New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial