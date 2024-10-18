White Ferns edge Windies to seal spot in World Cup final

Deandra Dottin's four wickets and 33 runs were not enough for West Indies, as New Zealand defied their poor record in 2024 to book a date with destiny

New Zealand have defied Deandra Dottin’s all-round dominance and edged out West Indies by eight runs to book their place in the T20 World Cup final.

In a low-scoring encounter under lights at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, spinners Eden Carson (3-29) and Amelia Kerr (2-14) led the way as the White Ferns defended their total of 9-128, setting up a date with South Africa in Sunday’s decider in Dubai (1am Monday AEDT).

Dottin, having already captured 4-22 with the ball, had threatened to carry West Indies to victory when she hit three sixes off Lea Tahuhu in the 16th over.

But her dismissal to Kerr – which came after she was dropped four times on a poor night in the field for the White Ferns – for 33 in the 17th turned the momentum back in the Kiwis’ favour.

Eden Carson took 3-29 to help seal a spot in the final // Getty

Needing to defend 15 from the final over, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine threw the ball to fellow veteran Suzie Bates, who secured the win.

It is a remarkable turnaround for the White Ferns who had arrived in the UAE on a 10-game losing streak in T20Is.

It will be New Zealand’s first appearance in a women’s World Cup final since 2010, when they went down to Australia in a thriller in Barbados.

It also ensures there will be a first-time winner, with South Africa also vying for their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Needing a strong bowling display to defend their smallish total, the White Ferns bowlers quickly built pressure on West Indies, keeping them to 2-25 from the Powerplay, and 3-48 at the midway point of the chase.

Deandra Dottin starred with bat and ball // Getty

But with Hayley Matthews and Dottin in the middle the equation of 81 off 60 was attainable, and the White Ferns gave Dottin every chance, grassing four chances and failing twice to review when the allrounder would have been out.

Tahuhu broke their partnership when she had Matthews caught for 15 from 22, but as the required rate rose, Dottin kicked into gear, hitting three sixes as 23 runs came off Tahuhu in the 16th.

That left West Indies needing 34 from 24, and Devine threw the ball to her strike weapon in Kerr, who delivered as Dottin top-edged a catch to Fran Jonas at short fine leg, denying West Indies their first appearance in a World Cup final since they won their maiden title in 2016.

Earlier, opener Georgia Plimmer top-scored with 33 as New Zealand posted 9-128 after opting to set West Indies a target.

Starts from Suzie Bates (26), Devine (12) and Brooke Halliday (18) had the White Ferns in a solid position at 3-96 in the 15th over, but a collapse of 4-8 curtailed their innings before an unconventional but effective cameo from Izzy Gaze (20no from 14).

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

October 18: Semi-final 2: New Zealand beat West Indies by eight runs

October 20: Final: South Africa v New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.