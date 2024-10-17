Ky-Bosched! South Africa stun Australia to end T20 World Cup reign

A tournament of upsets has continued after South Africa knocked out favourites Australia to earn their place in a second consecutive T20 World Cup final

01:31 Play video Match wrap | Proteas into final, Aussies' T20 reign over

All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

An inspired South Africa led by Anneke Bosch have shattered Australia’s dreams of a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup title, blasting their way to a dominant eight-wicket semi-final win.

The Proteas will get a second shot at their first senior ICC trophy on Sunday after a superb bowling display restricted Australia’s powerful batting line-up to 4-134 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Injured Australia captain Alyssa Healy could only watch on from the dugout as Proteas No.3 Bosch (74no from 48) and captain Laura Wolvaardt (42 from 37) hammered the Australian attack, steering their side to a famous win in 17.2 overs.

It was just their second ever victory over Australia, whose six-year reign as T20 World Cup champions has come to an end, as they miss the tournament final for just the second time ever, and the first time since the inaugural event in 2009.

Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba celebrate their semi-final win // ICC/Getty

It also means none of the world’s top-three ranked teams will feature in the tournament final, with the Proteas to meet the winner of Friday’s second semi-final between West Indies and New Zealand (1am Saturday AEDT).

Beth Mooney (44 from 42) and Ellyse Perry (31 from 23) had scrapped hard to see Australia to a below-par 4-134 in an innings that never really seemed to get going.

South Africa took a more aggressive approach to their chase, as openers Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (15) attacked Australia in the Powerplay, and while the latter was bowled by Annabel Sutherland, Bosch arrived in the middle with serious intent.

Wolvaardt had spoken of her team’s belief at her press conference the evening before and it was evident as she and Bosch laid waste to the Australian attack, reaching 1-74 at the midway point, leaving South Africa needing 61 off 60 for a shot at history.

On so many occasions Australia have found a way back into the game when under pressure with the ball – they did it twice in the 2023 T20 World Cup finals on their way to the title – but on this occasion they had no answer for the Proteas.

Wolvaardt was rock solid, finding the boundary three times and clearing it once, but it was Bosch who produced her best innings of the tournament – and likely of her career – hammering eight fours and a six on her way to a 31-ball half-century.

She switch-hit Ashleigh Gardner for four a ball after reaching the milestone, and ensured South Africa could remain in cruise control as they romped to victory with 2.4 overs to spare, setting up their second date with destiny.

Earlier, the Proteas put Australia in to bat then produced a disciplined display to tame Australia’s deep batting line-up and restrict them to 4-134.

With no Healy, Grace Harris (3) again joined Beth Mooney at the top of the order but became the first wicket to fall when she was caught by Bosch at backward point off Ayabonga Khaka’s first over.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy cut a forlorn figure watching the semi-final unfold // ICC/Getty

The promotion of Georgia Wareham (5) to No.3 failed to pay off as she hit a single boundary before being caught behind. Umpire Jacqueline Williams was initially unmoved before a confident South Africa overturned the decision on review.

Australia reached 2-35 at the end of the Powerplay and from there the Proteas turned the screws further, tying down Tahlia McGrath and denying Mooney the strike.

Just three boundaries were scored between the sixth and 11th overs as Australia were kept to 2-53 at the midway point of their innings.

So often Australia’s star-studded batting line-up has been able to hit the accelerator through the second half of their innings, but there was no release in pressure as McGrath holed out to the spin of Nonkululeko Mlaba for a 33-ball 27.

The boundary drought continued before Mooney finally found the rope in the 16th over, only to be run out an over later.

The arrival of Phoebe Litchfield (16no off 9) finally added some impetus to Australia’s innings, with 35 runs coming from the final 3.1 overs before Perry was caught in the deep from the final ball of the innings.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: beat India by nine runs

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

October 18: Semi-final 2: West Indies v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial