Why Proteas believe they can stop Aussie juggernaut

The last time South Africa met Australia in a knockout World Cup game, they had never beaten the world's top-ranked team

South Africa will go into their T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia armed with one thing they did not have in the 2023 decider: definitive proof they can beat the tournament favourites.

When the Proteas met Australia in the 2023 final in Cape Town, they had never beaten the world’s top-ranked team in any format.

Of course they had the belief they could cause an upset. But now they know they can.

That breakthrough moment came on South Africa’s tour of Australia earlier this year, when captain Laura Wolvaardt’s unbeaten 58 saw them chase down 143 at Manuka Oval.

They followed it up with a historic first ODI win a week later, further instilling belief.

"It's easy to get swept away in Australia and what they've achieved, but at the end of the day, if we play a good game of cricket, we have the talent to beat them," Wolvaardt said on Wednesday.

"We showed that (when we beat them) earlier this year.

"You can see the same with England and India not qualifying for semi-finals ... T20 cricket is a bit crazy sometimes, anything can happen and if we keep it simple, focus on ourselves, we can do anything on the day.

"It does bring back a little bit of déjà vu of (the 2023 final) … but a lot has happened since then, we had the two wins against him earlier this year, so I think that just gives a bit of a positive energy in the camp, knowing that if we play our best cricket they are beatable.

"I feel like we've really been our stride at this World Cup."

The key battles on both sides are set to come in the Powerplay.

Australia’s attack, led by the in-form Megan Schutt, has maintained a tournament-leading economy rate of 4.3 through the Powerplay.

Schutt has also been the World Cup’s most economical bowler, having taken eight wickets and leaked just 3.27 runs per over.

She will be tasked with stifling, and preferably breaking, the partnership between South Africa openers Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who both sit inside the tournament’s top four run scorers.

The duo have been the most prolific partnership at this World Cup, hitting 237 runs at 79 together in four matches.

On the other side, South Africa have been the second most economical bowling team in the first six overs, going at 4.4 runs per over across the group stage.

That effort has been led by allrounder Marizanne Kapp, whose 10 Powerplay overs this tournament have included 46 dot balls.

While she has only taken four wickets, her economy rate of 3.78 throughout the group stage is second only to Schutt.

Navigating her up front will be vital for Beth Mooney, particularly given the uncertainty around opening partner Alyssa Healy’s fitness, and the potential it could be Grace Harris at the top of the order instead.

"There's been a few games where (Australia) have lost quite a few wickets," Wolvaardt said.

"But their depth is just incredible, with Annabel Sutherland batting eight or nine.

"I think tomorrow will just be about controlling that run rate as much as we can, because it seems like any batter who comes in can take the game on.

"We have to be smart with our options and our matchups and try and control that run rate as best we can."

South Africa will have the advantage of greater familiarity with the Dubai conditions, after playing three out of four group matches at the venue, winning all three.

Australia’s only look at the venue was in their win over Pakistan, where they chased down a meagre target of 83 with ease but lost Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck to injuries along the way.

"Adapting has been a major theme for us this whole World Cup," allrounder Ellyse Perry said on Wednesday.

"We had the one chance at Dubai, and we bowled more than we batted, but we've also had a lot of opportunity to just watch other games played there."

Perry also refuted a suggestion that Australia’s path to the final – and a potential fourth consecutive title – had become easier following the shock early exits of the world’s second- and third-ranked teams in England and India.

"South Africa is just as tough competition as any other team, particularly when you're playing a World Cup semi-final," Perry said.

"They've got some of the best players in the world – you only have to look at Marizanne Kapp and what she's capable of.

"One single player can turn a game in T20 cricket ... I think we're just as nervous playing them as we would be any other team, and our preparation for that's got to be spot on if we're going to be successful tomorrow night."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: beat India by nine runs

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: Australia v South Africa, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2: West Indies v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

