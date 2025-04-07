England A shrug off batting wobbles to win final over thriller

England A have edged Australia A in a final over thriller to claim a consolation win in the third and final 'A' one-dayer at Cricket Central.

Seemingly cruising at 4-152 with more than 11 overs to go chasing the Aussies' 195 in Sydney, the tourists suffered another middle-order batting collapse that sent the game into the final over.

A run out on the last ball of the penultimate over left the final pair of Grace Potts (5no) and Mahika Gaur (0no) needing one to win with one wicket in hand.

After Queensland right-arm quick Sianna Ginger amped up the tension by delivering a dot first ball of the final over, Potts held her nerve to crash a four through cover to seal victory for the visitors with four balls remaining.

Ginger (1-31) had initially sparked the collapse with the run out of Seren Smale (34) in her follow through before the Aussie spinners put the brakes on the lower order.

Ella Hayward (1-24) then bowled top scorer Paige Scholfield for 83 and fellow spinners Charli Knott (1-39) and Sophie Day (2-43) each claimed a wicket as the English lost 5-43 to slip to 9-195.

Georgia Davis' 18 from 19 ball at No.9 kept the visitors in it as well as some costly misfields from the hosts, as Potts ensured Australia A didn't sweep the one-day leg of the multi-format tour.

The Aussies had been in dire straits earlier after skipper Nicole Faltum elected to bat first, right-armer Potts (3-30) again doing the damage with a terrific display of outswing bowling to claim three of the first four wickets, including star batter Georgia Voll for a second ball duck.

When Ryana MacDonald-Gay (3-32) trapped Faltum leg before without scoring, Australia A were 5-29 and in desperate need of a rearguard.

It came though Victorian allrounder Hayward (76) and South Australian No.3 Courtney Webb (53) who resurrected the innings with a 100-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Lower order batters Hannah Darlington (20) and Day (13) also provided strong support for Hayward before MacDonald-Gay returned to wrap up the innings on 195 with a double strike in the 47th over.

The result means Australia A take the one-day leg 2-1 with wins in the first two matches after England A claimed the rain-affected three-match T20 series 1-0 with two washouts. The 'A' tour concludes with a four-day fixture also at Cricket Central beginning on Saturday.

Australia A v England A

First T20 | England A won by three wickets

Second T20 | No result

Third T20 | Match abandoned without a ball bowled

First OD| Australia A won by five wickets

Second OD| Australia A won by 125 runs

Third OD| England A won by one wicket

Four-day game | April 12-15: Cricket Central, Sydney, 9.30am AEST

Australia A T20 squad: Heather Graham (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson (wk)

Australia A 50-over squad: Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A Four-Day squad: Charli Knott (c), Nicole Faltum (vc/wk), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

England A T20 squad: Hollie Armitage, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A 50-over squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A four-day squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong