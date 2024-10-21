WBBL Preview: 'World class' Kerr key for Sixers

WBBL|09 result: Fifth (7 wins, 7 losses)

WBBL|10 Squad: Hollie Armitage (England), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone (England), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel

Ins: Hollie Armitage (England), Amelia Kerr (Heat), Courtney Sippel (Heat), Isabella Malgioglio

Outs: Chloe Tryon (Hurricanes), Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Lindsey Smith

Possible best XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Hollie Armitage, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Courtney Sippel

Player Availability: Amelia Kerr will miss the first couple of games of the season due to New Zealand’s tour of India. While number one pick Sophie Ecclestone will miss the back half of the season with England’s series against South Africa. The Sixers will also be sweating on the fitness of Alyssa Healy who is recovering from a foot injury sustained in the World Cup.

Inside word with Sixers coach Charlotte Edwards

The Sydney Sixers pulled of one the biggest signing coups in recent memory when they secured Amelia Kerr for the next three years after a four-season stint at the Brisbane Heat.

Sixers coach Charlotte Edwards has worked with Kerr recently at the Mumbai Indians in the WPL and said the recent New Zealand T20 World Cup winner was the type of player that will add "a lot of value" to her team.

"We needed that type of skill set of player, she's a quality batter, a world class bowler and she's one of the best runners in world cricket," Edwards said.

"So we were over the moon when she decided to sign for us for a few years"

Kerr comes into the WBBL as the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup and the Sixers are hopeful that she will bring that form into WBBL|10 when she joins the side after her commitments with New Zealand in India.

01:27 Play video Kerr's superb spell ends with career best WBBL figures

Signing Amelia Kerr: "Amelia is a world class player and I've been very lucky to work with her in a few franchises more recently with the Mumbai Indians. I think it was also the opportunity to play with some of our really experienced players in Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner. I think that is a really good call for her at this point in her career. She's got family in Sydney and obviously I've got a good relationship with her from some of the tournaments we've been in together. But she's just a great, great human as well, a great person that I think she'll add loads of value to our squad."

Picking Sophie Ecclestone and Hollie Armitage in the draft: "We were pretty confident we were going to secure Sophie in the draft. Having missed last year because of injury, we were still really keen to pick her up. She was such a big player for us two seasons ago and when we made the final. It was a bit of a no brainer for us, to get her back with the club, as someone who has had huge success around the world in franchise cricket. She is world class performer in terms of what she does and I believe not just with the ball, she can be very destructive with the bat, as we saw when she last played over here last time. She brings a lot of energy and fun and the players love playing with her and she enjoys playing in pink.

"I think that's something that Hollie’s shown over the last few years domestically in England is adaptability with the bat. She can open, she bats three and she can bat in the middle order. That was something that really sort of attracted us to Hollie. And the fact that she's been with the Sixers previously was also a big factor as well. I think she's going be a really important player for us in terms of having full availability when Amelia and Sophie are only partly available throughout the comp. Hollie’s a great leader in terms of her leadership credentials and also another great person to have around."

Alyssa Healy: "Alyssa is a major player for us. We could keep her as a top order batter and that's something that’s really hard to replace. We had the disappointment last year, with the accident she had before the WBBL. All we do is wish her well in terms of a recovery from the recent problem. We're keeping our fingers crossed that we will see her at some point throughout the WBBL."

10:30 Play video Healy hundred powers Sixers to thrilling win

Going back to finals: "I think last year we didn't start the competition particularly well and then we're behind the eight ball. Especially now that it is a 10-game tournament, it's really important we really hit the ground running and obviously a lot of the players have been playing cricket, so hopefully that will happen. I think the Spring Challenge has played a big part in this, and the players are going to be ready to go. It's a tough comp and we're going to have to perform very well over a 10-game period. And I'm confident if we do that, we've got the squad to make finals."

Playing on the SCG: "It's a very special game for the club and to play against the Thunder as well. We had the opportunity to play there last year, and it was a fantastic day. It’s a great opportunity for all the players to showcase what they can do on the big stage and in the big stadiums. They are always the games as a team you look forward to."

03:11 Play video Perry's brilliant 82* steers Sixers to Sydney Smash win

Team to beat: "I'd say the Adelaide Strikers on recent form. Having won the last two finals, I think they're certainly the team to beat. It's a very strong competition and I think a lot of the teams have really recruited well. This is always a tournament I look forward to being a part of because you've got some of the best players in the world playing. Hopefully we’ll go well but I know we'll get to see some good cricket along the way."

Milestone season: "I've been really lucky to have been a part of all 10 seasons whether it be playing or coaching. I mean, if I think about the early days of the double headers and that looks very different to what it does now. It’s a standalone event that has massive potential, that goes worldwide now and it's done amazing things for the game. The standard has always been very, very high. The 10 seasons have gone very, very quickly and hopefully this season will be the best we’ve ever seen with the players we've got on show this year."

